Your Guide to Zona Music Festival in Phoenix This Weekend: Tickets, Schedule, and More

Like any big music event, there's lots to consider when getting ready to head to Zona Music Festival, from where to park and what to wear to how to stay warm and comfortable for hours on end.

Here's what you need to know to make your Zona Music Festival experience a success.

When and Where Is the Festival?

Zona Music Festival will be held on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4. On those days, the box office will open at 11 a.m., doors open at noon, and the music starts at 12:30 p.m. Look for the music to end around 11 p.m. each evening. The festival will take place at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix, 67 West Culver Street.

How Much Do Tickets Cost?

General admission weekend passes cost $175 plus $18.28 in fees. A one-day general admission pass for Saturday or Sunday costs $89 plus $13.56 in fees. VIP passes are available and benefits include an exclusive entrance to the festival, re-entry to the festival, preferred viewing areas, exclusive bars and lounges, private restrooms, and access to heaters, charging stations, and other amenities. VIP weekend passes and one-day passes for Saturday or Sunday are $349 plus $25.72 in fees and $175 plus $20.35 in fees, respectively.

Attendees who bought their ticket before mid-November had their wristband mailed to them. If you're just getting a ticket now, you'll pick up your wristband at the box office.

Is There an Age Limit?

Zona Music Festival is an all-ages event.

What's the Weather Going to Be Like?

It's too soon to tell, but early December average temperatures are in the high 60s during the day and low to mid-40s at night. Even if you work up a sweat dancing during the day, you'll want to dress warmly when the sun goes down.

How Do I Get There?

Between the thousands of people expected for the festival, plus events going on that weekend at Footprint Center, Herberger Theater Center, Orpheum Theatre, Arizona Financial Theatre, and more, your best choice to get to Zona Music Festival is to not drive there. There are Valley Metro Rail stations along Central Avenue at McDowell Road and Roosevelt Street that are just a few blocks away from Hance Park, and a one-day pass is just $4. Ride-sharing services like Lyft and Uber are also an option.

I Really Want to Drive. Where Should I Park?

The downtown Phoenix area has thousands of parking spaces within walking distance which are metered daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and cost $1 to $1.50 per hour. Dozens of parking structures are also available throughout downtown and are anywhere from $20 to $60 per day.

Will Re-Entry to the Festival Be Allowed?

Only VIP pass-holders will be allowed to leave the festival and come back the same day.

What's the Performance Schedule?

Zona Festival has four stages named after notable Arizona artists: Stevie Nicks, Linda Ronstadt, Charles Mingus, and Duane Eddy. Here's the lineup, broken down by day and stage.



Saturday



Eddy Stage:

12:30 p.m., Tatiana Crespo

1:30 p.m., Jackie Hayes

2:40 p.m., The Happy Return

4:45 p.m., Aviv

5:50 p.m., Brainstory

7:10 p.m., Snailmate

8:20 p.m., Cowgirl Club



Ronstadt Stage:

12:30 p.m., Pariah Pete

1:25 p.m., The National Parks

2:35 p.m., Phantom Planet

4 p.m., Miniature Tigers

5:45 p.m., TV Girl

8:15 p.m., Chicano Batman



Mingus Stage:

12:55 p.m., Pom Pom Squad

2 p.m., Sub Urban

3:20 p.m., Sales

5:10 p.m., The Happy Fits

6:40 p.m., Destroy Boys

7:30 p.m., Playboy Manbaby

9:15 p.m., July Talk



Nicks Stage:

12:55 p.m., Sydney Sprague

2 p.m., Bartees Strange

3:20 p.m., The Garden

4:45 p.m., Tegan and Sara

6:45 p.m., Bleachers

9:15 p.m., Beach House



Sunday



Eddy Stage:

12:55 p.m., Madilyn Mei

1:55 p.m., HHHarpies

3 p.m., Mothe

4:15 p.m., Horse Jumper of Love

6:10 p.m., Luna Aura

7:55 p.m., Boyish

8:55 p.m., Sad Park



Ronstadt Stage:

12:55 p.m., Sitting on Stacy

1:50 p.m., Flor

3 p.m., Upsahl

4:15 p.m., The Regrettes

6 p.m., Waxahatchee & Kevin Morby

8:15 p.m., Lucius



Mingus Stage:

12:30 p.m., Glixen

1:25 p.m., Chloe Lilac

2:25 p.m., The Red Pears

3:35 p.m., Beach Goons

5 p.m., Sasami

7 p.m., Black Carl

9:10 p.m., Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra



Nicks Stage:

12:30 p.m., Diva Beach

1:25 p.m., Breakup Shoes

2:25 p.m., Jeff Rosenstock

3:35 p.m., Turnover

5 p.m., The Front Bottoms

7 p.m., Japanese Breakfast

9:15 p.m., Portugal. The Man





How Do I Purchase Food and Drink at the Festival?

Like many other big events, Zona Music Festival will be cashless. The wristband that also serves as the festival ticket has a built-in RFID chip. Before the festival, attendees will register their wristband online and link a credit or debit card to it, allowing for fast, easy transactions for food, drinks, and merch.

Can I Bring My Own Water Bottle?

Attendees can bring their own empty, refillable water bottle, and there will be water stations at the festival.

What Are the COVID Protocols?

Zona Music Festival has no specific COVID-19 policies, such as mask or vaccine requirements. But cases are on the rise, so you may want to think about wearing a mask and making sure your booster is up to date.

What Are the Zona Nights Events?

There's more to Zona Music Festival than just the two-day event. The fun actually starts on December 1 with a series of shows around town.

On Thursday, December 1, Sundiver CA, Mind's Eye, and Wah Wah will perform at The Rebel Lounge (8 p.m., $16 plus fees).

You've got choices to make on Friday, December 2, when there are four shows happening: AJJ with Veronica Everheart at Crescent Ballroom (8 p.m., $23 plus fees); Black Carl with Jackie Hayes and Wallace Hound at The Rebel Lounge (8 p.m., $25 plus fees); Phantom Planet with Aviv at Valley Bar (7:30 p.m., $20 plus fees); and Teen Daze with DJ J-Me Lee at Valley Bar (10 p.m., free).

On Saturday, December 3, Emo Night PHX at The Rebel Lounge features guest DJs Sydney Sprague, Luna Aura, and Sad & Boujee (9:30 p.m., $12 plus fees) and indie dance party Electric Feels takes over Crescent Ballroom (10:30 p.m., $12 plus fees).