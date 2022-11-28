The Must-Hear Songs by Phoenix Musicians of November 2022

A lot of times, this column makes no cohesive sense. It's only meant to be a random collection of the great, vitally important work of local artists/musicians. But every once in a while, when seemingly viewed from the top down, a kind of narrative emerges. And this month, across a collection of everything from earnest country to sludgy punk, that theme is tapping into something else. Whether that's deep-seated emotions, the love of someone close, or energies heretofore unknown, these songs are about channeling big ideas. Each journey is different, but the end results are the same: even more great music.
Katie Mae & the Lubrication, 'Seeds and Stems (Again)'
Katie Mae & the Lubrication haven't released much since last October's excellent Yellow Medicine Hills. That doesn't mean, though, they haven't been busy playing shows and building up their roster of bandmates. And all that work means it's finally time for a release: a brand-new single called "Seeds and Stems (Again)." It's actually a fresh arrangement of a 51-year-old song from the Michigan blues rock band Commander Cody and His Lost Planet. Despite all those moving parts, the song itself strips most things away for a poignant performance from Mae that overflows with layers of depth and longing.
The Lord’s, 'Intuit'
Back in June 2021, we introduced you to The Lord's, a local hip-hop group that was short on background info but heavy with the talent. Now, as the outfit releases a new tape/LP in Speak Easy, we get to know the duo a little more. That includes the actual members, Preston Dobbins and Richard Lam. But more than anything, the five-track effort reveals even more profound insights into their sound. Case in point: the standout track "Intuit," a smooth but nonetheless forceful cut of blues and soul-infused rap that sees The Lord's share their best gift: pristine, hugely personal lyricism. It's good to meet you at last, gents.
PRO TEENS, 'Vaporizer'
Local indie rockers PRO TEENS released one of 2019's best albums with Twos. Not only did it further their uniquely oddball, hugely catchy spin on indie rock, but it garnered some national attention to boot. But rather than build on that hype, it seems the band have all but called it quits since that record's release. Luckily, they've offered up "an album from the grave" — and supposedly "the best one yet" — with the 11-track Dentistry. You should surely listen to the whole shebang, but pay special attention to "Vaporizer." This breezy, slightly groovy slice of indie pop feels like the perfect endnote for PRO TEENS.
North of Tomorrow, 'Shakey Bones'
With just one other album under their belt, Phoenix's North of Tomorrow are really swinging for the fences with Something Unexpected. The 12-track LP, which features a host of "side musicians from all over the world," supposedly references the likes of Radiohead, The 1975, and Peter Gabriel. So, does the band live up to a fraction of those lofty heroes? Based on a track like "Shakey Bones," their reach and grasp are most aligned. It's a melodic and compelling blend of ideas, from big flourishes of prog rock to the subtle shimmy of pop. Whatever influenced these songs, however, North of Tomorrow are surely onto something.
Celebration Guns, 'Existential Love Song'
In case you've been feeling extra good about your current place in life, Celebration Guns are here to shake things up. The Phoenix quartet have a history of making doubly evocative, searingly honest emo rock, most notably on 2021's excellent the visiting years. Now, they're ready to release its follow-up, Midlife Vices, due out December 30. In the meantime, they've released the aptly-titled "Existential Love Song." Not only is there more top-notch lyricism ("Life is a gift horse/I was never meant to face"), but the band are as cohesive and melodic as ever. What a great song to help wind down another truly weird year.
First Days of Humanity, 'Tar Tartare'
Usually we see credits like "James on bass" or "Mikey (drums)." But Phoenix's First Days of Humanity aren't your typical band, and their credits on Bandcamp read, "Tapo — Putrefaction and Coagulation" and "Ryan — Necrosis and Decay." Which is funny considering they're a cutesy dance-pop band — just kidding, it's some of the most pulverizing grindcore you've heard this side of a Carcass album. You could just spend 4.5 minutes listening to their entire four-track Winter Demo. Or, just blast "Tar Tartare" over and over as you realize credits and all that mean nothing in the face of such endless aural brutality.
Gene Tripp, 'Trains'
Gene Tripp is the ongoing project of local singer-songwriter Jay Hufman. Over the last several years, Hufman/Tripp has perfected a blend of downtrodden cowboy blues across a number of releases. Early next year, he'll release a new album, the six-track The Ghost of Gene Tripp. For now, he's shared a preview of what's sure to be a haunting effort with the track "Trains." Don't expect the country-tinged sound of 2018's self-titled EP; Hufman instead opts for a synth-drenched soundscape like Depeche Mode meets The Phantom of the Opera. Yet he's never any less expressive, and you can practically feel his endless sorrow.
Zac Crye, 'Eyes Bleed Red'
You may recognize Zac Crye as the frontman for the stoner rock outfit Hudu Akil. Crye's had a few solo releases of his own in the last few years, and in November he released an extended effort in the five-song uneverything. According to Crye, this is actually the first half of an album that's been "gridlocked in the studio for nearly a year," and thus this will likely be just a limited release. So, until that time comes, be sure to complete a few spins of the arguable standout track, "Eyes Bleed Red." It's a big, brash track tailor-made for doing donuts in a convenience store parking lot.
G-Owens, 'Plutonian Wedding'
G-Owens hails from San Jose, has lived in Phoenix for some two decades, and yet occupies another space entirely. Across his genre-hopping catalog, he readily bounds between ideas and sentiments. Whether that's the experimental pop of O Sentimento, or the more direct R&B goodness of "Marmalade," G-Owens is beholden to energies over genres. For his latest release, he's taken to the stars for a series of sci-fi-inspired instrumentals collected as Space Epic II. There's heaps of interstellar goodness across these 11 tracks, but "Plutonian Wedding" is the romantic soundtrack for spring nuptials on Saturn's moon of Titan.
Pijama Piyama, 'Kumbia Kapadokya'
It was a year ago this month that we highlighted the majesty of Pijama Piyama, a group of "Sonoran desert degenerate scums" banging out tunes for their "cacti deity." It would appear their gods require more offerings as the outfit returned this November with the three-track Hongo Mofongo. This EP takes place pre-worship as the band "hear a short sermon on 'More important than religion.'" If all of that narration and world-building is too much for you, though, just spin "Kumbia Kapadokya" a few dozen times. It's seven-ish minutes of beguiling, otherworldly cumbia that'll have you seeing god or even your own ancestors.
Joan of Arkansas, 'Percy Sledgehammer'
Joan of Arkansas, Phoenix's unofficial sludge pop champions, gave us a weird and manic summer soundtrack with July's ¡Distortionista! (and its undeniable standout, "Say Anything"). Now, the band are closing out the year with yet another release, the three-track Doom Wop. When previewing the EP, they'd asked if it was your "speakers farting at you or just the sludgiest sludge seeping through." Based on the crunchy hooks and big bass noise of "Percy Sledgehammer," we'd have to argue the latter, as the production here really lets the band shine. And by shine, we mean unleash more sludge-tastic goodness.
DOMS, 'Dry Ice'
There's seemingly been a few changes amid DOMS across 2022. Band members have moved out of state, and some (like vocalist Dani Heykoop) have assumed a larger role in the lineup. But wherever they are, and whatever the roster looks like, DOMS remain a quintessential Phoenix band. Which is why we're tickled pink to be able to talk about their latest release, DOMCORP VOL 1 + 2. So named to distinguish DOMS from DOMCORP (long story), it's the same grimy garage punk that's made DOMS so compelling. That includes "Dry Ice," a sweltering jam that shows the untapped desert will always be DOMS' true home.
Grim Moses, 'Shakespear'
When discussing August's SUPREME GRODD tape, we wondered if local MC Grim Moses could complete a hat track among his recent releases. (Spoilers: he totally did.) But perhaps he took that as a challenge of sorts, as now he's outpaced even his steady release schedule with two all-new efforts in two months. First came the four-track Amorphous EP in September, and now the 10-track Somethin' Like '86. The record's all about Moses' life and development as an artist. And perhaps nowhere is that better represented than in "Shakespear," in which Moses' robust lyricism paints a vivid portrait of both the man and the artist.
