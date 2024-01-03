Phoenix band Pijama Piyama are the pied pipers of psychedelic cumbia

<a href="https://pijamapiyama.bandcamp.com/album/fuego-se-va-el-nieve-en-abril">Fuego Se Va / El Nieve en Abril by Pijama Piyama</a>

—

I think a lot about how to have some authenticity in this digital age. I look at kids and their imagination and I'm like, 'That's probably the closest thing we have now.' So we'd come up with these little jingles and little stories and that was super fun. I'd never written music in that way. And I was like, 'That's really fun to just use your imagination and run with anything.'"

drummer Ben Wise, bassist Brady Saillant and singer/percussionist Pablo Bastidas

<a href="https://pijamapiyama.bandcamp.com/album/hongo-mofongo">Hongo Mofongo by Pijama Piyama</a>

<a href="https://pijamapiyama.bandcamp.com/album/pijama-piyama-y-los-ni-os-de-rana">Pijama Piyama y Los Niños De Rana by Pijama Piyama</a>

This involved, multi-stop process has worked, especially when you consider something like the recently released "Pijama Piyama y Los Ni​ñ​os De Rana" album . Equally whimsical and funky, the LP captures the magic and the earnestness of what Pijama Piyama are trying to do. The stories are there to explore as you see fit, but that unwavering passion and understated fire are apparent in every note.