Four Concerts to Watch During July Fourth Weekend

It's going to be a strange Fourth of July weekend. Social distancing is still recommended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and wearing a mask in public is required in public in Maricopa County. Many cities in the Valley have canceled their fireworks shows, although there still are a few events scheduled.

If you don't have much planned for the three-day weekend, don't despair — there are a number of virtual concerts, patriotic and otherwise, to check out for free.

EXPAND Zac Brown Band Atlantic Records

4th With the Family: A Night of Music With Zac Brown Band 5 p.m. Friday, July 3; replay 4 p.m. Saturday, July 4

Country rockers Zac Brown Band will perform in a benefit for Camp Southern Ground, a nonprofit that helps veterans transition to life after military service. The concert, which is presented by EarthLink, Lovesac, and Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, will be shown live and replayed on Facebook and YouTube.

Willie Nelson David McClister

Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4

Outlaw country legend Willie Nelson is hosting a live concert on his ranch this Independence Day. Acts include Charlie Crockett, the Peterson Brothers, Particle Kid, Shakey Graves, Vincent Neil Emerson, and Asleep at the Wheel. Check out the schedule and watch the concert at williepicnic.com.

EXPAND The Temptations Capital Concerts

A Capitol Fourth 7 p.m. Saturday, July 4; replay 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4

It's the 40th anniversary of this PBS special that blends musical performances and a live fireworks show. Due to the pandemic, sets by Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, The Temptations, Andy Grammer, and others will be prerecorded, but the fireworks over Washington, D.C., will be live. The show is hosted by John Stamos and Vanessa Williams and can be viewed on PBS.

The Eagles Ron Koch

The Eagles: Live From the Forum MMXVIII 5 p.m. Sunday, July 5

First, The Eagles were supposed to perform at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 21 and 26. Then, because of COVID-19, the dates were changed to October 24 and 25. Those dates were canceled, and now, you'll have to wait until September 2021 to see the band live, but in the meantime, ESPN is airing the Eagles' concert film Live From the Forum MMXVIII this Sunday. The film is a compilation of footage from three Las Vegas concert dates in 2018, and includes both the band's iconic songs and solo hits by Don Henley and Joe Walsh.