Here's Where to See Fourth of July Fireworks in Metro Phoenix in 2020

Yes, there will be fireworks to see over metro Phoenix on Independence Day – and we're not just referring to all the Roman candles your neighbors will be lighting off. A number of local Fourth of July events may have been snuffed out after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's executive order on June 29 prohibited events larger than 50 people, but a handful of Valley cities and towns are planning to have skyrockets in flight this weekend. As of this writing, fireworks shows are still scheduled to take place in cities like Scottsdale, Mesa, and Litchfield Park. Each will have safety measures in place to limit exposure to COVID-19. A few will offer a drive-in setup and social distancing rules, while others can be watched from your backyard or online.

Fourth of July Drinking and Dining Deals in Greater Phoenix

Phoenix New Times has confirmed that the following fireworks displays will take place around the Valley on Saturday, July 4, unless specified otherwise. Here's everything you need to know about each. Have fun and stay safe.

Arizona Celebration of Freedom Drive-In Fireworks Fiesta Mall, 1425 West Southern Avenue, Mesa

This event outside the now-defunct Fiesta Mall is going off as planned, according to city of Mesa spokesperson Kevin Christopher. They’ll utilize social distancing guidelines and other rules, such as having cars parking in alternating spots with an empty space between each group. Attendees will also be asked to stay on the passenger side of their vehicles while standing or sitting outside. Masks will also be mandatory for anyone unable to keep 6 feet away from others who aren’t in their group.

KOOL 94.5 FM will broadcast a preshow beginning at 7 p.m., followed by music (patriotic and otherwise) once the fireworks start at 9 p.m. There won’t be vendors, but you can bring food, water, and drinks of the nonalcoholic variety. It’s free to attend.

EXPAND Fireworks over Schnepf Farms in 2017. Max Marlow & Co.

July 4th Fireworks Display Schnepf Farms, 24810 South Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek, 480-987-3100

Owners of Schnepf Farms canceled their Hometown Fourth festival, but will still have fireworks at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday evening. There’s a catch: The farm won’t be open to the public, and parking along Rittenhouse Road and other nearby streets will be restricted. Various neighborhoods in Queen Creek and the San Tan Valley area will still be able to see the display, which Schnepf Farms’ owners say will involve “[shooting] off larger shells that go much higher” in the sky.

Fourth of July Fireworks The Wigwam, 300 East Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, 844-239-1641

A colorful pyrotechnic display will bloom above The Wigwam on Saturday during a 15- to 20-minute spectacle kicking off at 9 p.m. Access to the resort will be strictly limited to resort guests and those with reservations for the Wigwam Bar or Red's Bar & Grill (both will feature limited capacities and social distancing). The parking lot also won’t be open to the general public.

The Wigwam’s staff requests that non-guests watch remotely from their homes or cars. So if you live in one of the neighborhoods surrounding the resort (or are patronizing a nearby business), you should be able to get an eyeful of all the action.

EXPAND There will be Fourth of July fireworks at WestWorld of Scottsdale this year. FleurComGroup

Scottsdale's 4th of July Celebration WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, 480-656-9940

The McDowell Mountains will provide a dramatic backdrop for this drive-in event’s fireworks display, which is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on July 4 and will last 30 to 45 minutes. Parking will be available on WestWorld’s polo field in individual 20-by-20-foot spaces. Patrons will be required to wear masks and use social distancing at all times while outside their vehicles.

Food and drink (including beer, wine, and hard seltzers) can be purchased from concession stands and the Original AZ Taco Festival Truck. Gates open at 7 p.m. Admission is $25 per carload and is available online only. Tickets must be printed out or displayed on phones and will be validated using a contactless scanning system.

Fourth of July Freedom Fest Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, 7575 East Princess Drive, Scottsdale, 480-585-4848

If you’re considering splurging on a staycation over the holiday weekend, this Scottsdale resort is planning nightly fireworks on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4. Safety measures include limited guest room availability, increased security, markings on lawns, and other facilities to ensure social distancing. (Face coverings will also be required in public spaces and common area when distancing isn’t possible.)

Anyone dining at the Fairmont’s in-house restaurants or attending its drive-in movie series in the parking lot can also view the fireworks, which start going off at 9 p.m. each evening.

Fourth of July Fireworks Location TBD, Maricopa

A pair of simultaneous fireworks displays on Saturday night will light up the skies over the northern and southern ends of this community just south of the Valley. Nathan Ullyot, director of community services for the city of Maricopa, says they’re keeping each location on the down-low to avoid crowds of spectators. “We're trying to stay in line with the governor's executive order and don't want to sanction any gatherings on city property,” he says.

It will be hard to miss the spectacle, though. “The way [Maricopa] is set up, you will pretty much see it from anywhere,” Ullyot says. The fireworks get going at 9 p.m. and will last for approximately 15 minutes. The city will also have a livestream on its official Facebook and YouTube accounts.

4th of July Backyard Fireworks Celebration Superstition Shadows Park, 1091 West Southern Avenue, Apache Junction

Apache Junction will offer a similar setup for its fireworks extravaganza. Residents are encouraged to watch from home as skyrockets take flight above Superstition Shadows Park, which will be closed to the public, beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The town’s Parks and Recreation Department will announce a series of July 4th-themed at-home games and activities throughout this week on its Facebook page.

Peoria's All-American Festival at Home Online Only

Peoria is taking a different approach to its All-American Festival this year. After canceling the annual event, the city will host an afternoon-long celebration on Saturday on its official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Starting at noon, activities like a slushie-chugging contest, cooking demonstrations, trivia games, local band performances, and a fire station tour will be shown. It culminates at 9 p.m. with a compilation of the best fireworks from the festival’s previous years. More details and a full schedule can be found here.