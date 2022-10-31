Why Punk Rockers Gogol Bordello Are Fostering an Inclusive Revolution

Gogol Bordello.

There's a misconception about punk rock that it's an inclusive genre. Much of the time it is not. More often than not, punk rock is akin to an in-joke or a “family thing” that outsiders will not understand. This will offend some punkers, I know, but it is true.To be honest, the misconception about punk is mainly perpetuated by punks themselves. As a youngster in the early '80s, I gravitated to the music first and then the style, though for some, it's the other way around, of course.“Punk-rock” has even become an adjective, in a way, with media types now referring to certain attitudes or actions as being “punk-rock.” Texas politician Beto O’Rourke, for example, is a self-avowed fan of punk music, and it's not uncommon for political commentators to attribute his political style and actions to being “punk-rock.” Cultural awareness aside, though, fandom of the average punk rock band is still an exclusive club.There are exceptions, of course — bands that allow even non-punks (so, the vast majority of people in the world) to join in the celebration. One such band is New York’s Gogol Bordello, who will take the stage at Tempe's Marquee Theatre on Tuesday, November 1.Formed before the turn of the century, Gogol Bordello is a creative vehicle for one of the most interesting and entertaining frontmen in underground music today. Eugene Hütz was born in Boyarka, Ukraine. The singer/guitarist/DJ/actor and all-around amazing person (and snappy dresser) came to the United States in 1992, and immediately found his “people” on the streets of Burlington, Vermont, where his family settled after years of political persecution.“I started playing punk rock back in Ukraine and had two albums out when I left," Hutz recalls. "I walked out of the refugee house and went downtown the first day after arrival. I saw a group of kids in leather jackets, with you know, Exploited (British hardcore legends) and Bad Brains and Clash logos. I had zero English on my side, but we had enough to talk about just reciting names of bands we liked."In Ukraine, Hütz remembers listening to bands like GBH, One Way System, and Exploited, but became aware of the New York hardcore bands like Agnostic Front, Madball, and Murphy’s Law after moving to the States.“It was a massive revelation,” says Hütz.When you listen to Gogol Bordello’s music, the influence of the heavier New York hardcore-style bands might not immediately jump out at the average listener, but it's clearly there rubbing shoulders with the Romani influences Hütz and his myriad bandmates have brought to the table. In the 23 years Gogol Bordello have been a band, they have released nine studio albums and an EP, and been on multiple compilations.Their latest release,, dropped in September and is a rollicking good time filled with protest songs, exciting guest appearances, and Gogol Bordello’s signature sound. During a late September phone conversation, Hütz was very excited to discuss the album, especially the involvement of H.R. (Paul Hudson a.k.a. “Human Rights”) of Bad Brains on the fourth track, “The Era of the End of Eras.”“I was walking around in tears almost when that all clicked and how beautifully it worked together. Much respect to H.R. for bringing that vibe. It was a real blessing to the album. It was amazing to meet him and spend some time. It wasn’t an over-the-internet kind of thing. It was the kind of thing that allowed us to make it meaningful. We were really happy with how that turned out,” says Hütz, "especially since H.R. was so central to the presentation of what this music is about and the message of P.M.A. (Positive Mental Attitude) continues live on loud and proud.”During the summer months, Gogol Bordello played a secret show in Ukraine for a group of soldiers. Hütz recognized the importance of bringing the type of positive mental attitude he spoke of regarding “The End of the End of Eras” to the fighters defending his homeland.“Absolutely. It’s not like they lack any [positive mental attitude]. They got it. We were both Ukrainian on both sides. There was no doubt in the Ukrainian mind how it is all going to end. People from other walks of life may be sitting there contemplating and freaking out about what may happen, but 40 million Ukrainians are not wondering about that. They’re just getting shit done. The price is high, unfortunately, but the efficiency of the entire country and what they have achieved in this crisis is mind-blowing,” Hütz says.Hütz talks about how Ukrainians are not ones to toot their own horn or “boast about their accomplishments.” This attitude sheds a lot of light on Gogol Bordello as a band, actually, as the group has built a staggering reputation for intensely fun live shows where anything can and will happen. Hütz is the fuel that makes this go, and whether he is talking about his home country or his bandmates, there is a strong sense of pride in his message.“We can’t wait to play the new album out. I don’t give a fuck about reviews, but they are fuckin’ sizzling so we’ll take that. The times, they have a way of bringing out certain qualities of the band. I would say, look at the last year. If it wasn’t political turmoil, it was fucking COVID, and if it wasn’t COVID, it was war in Ukraine. You have to hunker up and keep that grind going in terms of resilience. Resilience is probably the focal point of this album because disinformation is going to continue coming at you. The song 'Focus Coin' is all about that,” says Hütz.“Focus Coin” is a frenetic number and the second track on the album. Sounding as if they are channeling a bizzarro world Dead Kennedys who have more ska than surf in their sound, Gogol Bordello really shine on this song. Hütz starts off the track by asking this question: “Have you noticed you just can't focus / If you can't focus, how can you notice?”Expect to hear a healthy number of songs fromwhen the band hits the stage at Marquee Theatre. New Jersey’s Crazy & The Brains, who absolutely rule in their own right, are direct support for what promises to be a rock 'n' roll ball of energy. Even those who had a bit too much candy the night before will have no problem getting revved up and ready to go once the bands get going.