Your ultimate guide to Bruce Springsteen's Phoenix concert

The Boss is healthy again and kicking off his restarted tour in the Valley.
March 18, 2024
Bruce Springsteen is back on tour and ready to rock Phoenix.
Bruce Springsteen is back on tour and ready to rock Phoenix. Rob DeMartin/Warner Bros.
After an unplanned hiatus, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will restart their world tour on Tuesday night.

The kickoff takes place at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, a city that has long appreciated Springsteen's music

Springsteen was originally scheduled to perform on Nov. 30, 2023. On Sept. 27, he issued a statement on social media postponing all 2023 shows until he had recovered from peptic ulcer disease.

"Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year," the statement added.

But now, the Boss is healthy and ready to rock Phoenix.

Here's everything you need to know if you're going to see Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band.

When is the Bruce Springsteen concert?

Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to perform at Footprint Center on Tuesday, March 19.

Can I still buy tickets?

Tickets are available through resellers.

When does the concert start?

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30.

Where is Footprint Center and how do I get there?

Footprint Center is located at 201 E. Jefferson St. in downtown Phoenix. The closest freeway exits off Interstate 10 are Washington Street/Jefferson Street or Seventh Street.

Can I take Valley Metro Rail to Footprint Center?

Yes. Ticketholders can ride Valley Metro Rail trains for free up to four hours before the event and up until midnight. An eastbound rail station is located at Third and Jefferson streets and a westbound station is at Third and Washington streets.

Where can I park?

You can park in the adjacent parking structure at First and Madison streets, but there are many other parking lots and structures within a 10-minute walk of the venue, each with varying fees. For additional questions, call the parking hotline at 602-514-8472.

Where can I hang out before and after the show?

Downtown Phoenix has a bevy of restaurants, bars and clubs to choose from. Take a peek at our downtown dining guide to see what your options are.

What is the bag policy at Footprint Center?

No backpacks or large purses are allowed. Small purses and fanny packs will be searched.

How can I pay for things at the concert?

Footprint Center is a cashless venue. If you want food or drinks, bring a credit or debit card. Footprint Center also offers reverse ATMs near the Ticket Office or Section 218 that will convert cash into a preloaded Mastercard.

What can I expect at security?

From the Ticketmaster website: "New security procedures have been implemented at Footprint Center. ... Every individual entering the arena will be subject to search."
