Your ultimate guide to Bruce Springsteen's Phoenix concert

The kickoff takes place at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, a city that has long appreciated Springsteen's music
Springsteen was originally scheduled to perform on Nov. 30, 2023. On Sept. 27, he issued a statement on social media postponing all 2023 shows until he had recovered from peptic ulcer disease.
"Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year," the statement added.
But now, the Boss is healthy and ready to rock Phoenix.
Here's everything you need to know if you're going to see Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band.