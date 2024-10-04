 Arizona car crash deaths have jumped significantly in recent years | Phoenix New Times
Scared of driving Arizona’s roadways? Here’s how deadly they are

According to one analysis, our roads are among the most dangerous in the country — and they're not getting safer.
October 4, 2024
Arizona car crash deaths jumped nearly 24% between 2013-17 and 2018-22.
Throughout Arizona’s twisting freeway systems, bumpy back roads and winding northern streets, it’s not uncommon to see the lights of state troopers’s vehicles next to cars with smashed-in bumpers or damaged hoods.

Arizona consistently ranks among the states with the most traffic deaths, worst drivers and highest rates of pedestrian deaths. And unfortunately, it’s only getting more deadly on Arizona’s roads.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveals that Arizona’s rate of traffic fatalities took a big jump in recent years. Between 2013 and 2017, an average of 893.8 Arizonans died in car wrecks every year. But from 2018 to 2022, that average jumped to 1,105 yearly car accident deaths.

That’s a jump of nearly 24%. Only Oregon, with an increase of 31.6%, saw a bigger jump in car fatalities over the same stretch.

The NHTSA data was analyzed by Georgia-based injury law firm Bader Scott.

“The significant increase in car crash fatalities, particularly in states like Oregon and Arizona, underscores the urgent need for continued efforts to improve road safety measures and public awareness,” Seth Bader, one of the firm’s founders, said in a press release.

NHTSA data showed that 1,302 Arizonans died from car crashes in 2022, the last year for which data is available. That’s the highest number of vehicle fatalities the state has ever seen. The number of traffic fatalities has increased almost every year since 2013, with only a slight dip in 2019.

While NHTSA’s 2023 data isn’t available yet, the Arizona Department of Transportation numbers show the state experienced a slight decrease in car crash fatalities that year, with 1,197. Last year, nearly 450 people died in speed-related crashes, more than 820 people died in lane departure crashes, and more than 330 people died in alcohol-related crashes, according to ADOT.

Still, the number of deaths remains high, and issues affecting road safety continue. Due to a staffing shortage, the Arizona Department of Public Safety is down approximately 500 troopers, which the DPS says leaves some portions of the state highway system unpatrolled at certain times.

Here are the states in which traffic fatality rates have increased the most:

1. Oregon — 31.6% increase
2. Arizona — 23.6%
3. New Mexico — 21.5%
4. Tennessee — 21.1%
5. Georgia — 20%
6. Washington — 19.9%
7. Florida — 19.8%
8. Colorado — 19.2%
9. Virginia — 18.1%
10. South Carolina — 18%
