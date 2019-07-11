Congressman Biggs to Share Stage With Man Who's Too Anti-Semitic for Fox News

Christopher Farrell was banned from Fox News last year after spreading an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on an affiliate network.

Now Farrell is slated to headline a luncheon with two top Arizona Republican officials: U.S. Congressman Andy Biggs and State GOP Chair Kelli Ward.

Both Biggs and Ward are scheduled to appear with Farrell at the First Annual America First Luncheon, hosted by the Arizona Republican Assembly, on Saturday, September 21, at the Four Points hotel near South Mountain.

Farrell was permanently banned from Fox News and Fox Business after he claimed to host Lou Dobbs that the billionaire Jewish philanthropist George Soros was funding a migrant caravan headed to the southern border. The baseless claim is rooted in the anti-Semitic belief that Jews secretly control governments and international affairs.

Farrell currently serves as "director of investigations" at Judicial Watch, a right-wing activist group. Mark Spencer, Judicial Watch's Southwest projects coordinator, who previously served as president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, also plans to attend the luncheon.

Neither Ward nor Biggs, who represents Arizona's Fifth Congressional District, responded to a request for comment.

The luncheon promises to be the latest episode in which prominent Arizona Republicans share a stage with far-right conspiracy theorists.

In April, both Ward and Biggs spoke at an event in Gilbert featuring Laura Loomer, a conservative celebrity who has been banned by Uber, Lyft, Twitter, Venmo, GoFundMe, and PayPal for making anti-Muslim statements. At the same event, former Arizona Senate president Russell Pearce made headlines for saying that "it may take the shedding of blood" to save the United States from leftists.

Before she became chair of the Arizona Republican Party, Ward campaigned for U.S. Senate alongside Mike Cernovich, a right-wing personality known for spreading the "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory, which claimed that Hillary Clinton was involved in a child sex-trafficking ring run out of a pizza parlor in Washington, D.C.

And Paul Gosar, perhaps the state's most fringe congressman, is notorious for rubbing shoulders with extremists. Gosar was the target of immense criticism during the summer of 2018 after he traveled to London to speak in support of a jailed anti-Muslim activist.