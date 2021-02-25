CVS Joins Pharmacies Offering COVID-19 Vaccine: Here's How to Find Openings

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

As the COVID-19 vaccine campaign begins to move away from focusing solely on large-scale sites, the number of doctors and pharmacies offering shots in Maricopa County has grown quickly. Today, CVS became the latest chain pharmacy to begin offering the jabs. Spots filled quickly, but with the Biden administration doubling vaccine allocations to pharmacies this month, more are sure to open soon.

The goal is to make a COVID-19 jab as easy and commonplace as getting a flu shot, and many pharmacies are now taking appointments from anyone who's vaccine-eligible in Maricopa County. As a quick reminder, that currently includes: healthcare workers, K-12 staff, protective services workers (e.g. cops), emergency medical services workers, long-term care residents and staff, and people aged 65 and older.

If that's you, here's where you can check on appointments:

Albertsons



Check for appointments here.

Available cities: Glendale, Litchfield Park, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Surprise

Bethany Home Discount Pharmacy

Check for appointments here.

Available cities: Glendale

CVS

Check for appointments here.

Available cities: Apache Junction, Chandler, Laveen, Phoenix, Surprise

Fry's Pharmacy (75+ only)



Check for appointments here.

Available cities: Avondale, Buckeye, Cave Creek, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Laveen, Litchfield Park, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sun City, Sun City West, Surprise, Tempe, Mesa





Safeway (75+ only)



Check for appointments here.

Available cities: Chandler, Glendale, Goodyear, Laveen, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Sun City, Sun City West, Surprise, Wickenburg

Walgreens

Check for appointments here.

Available cities: Avondale, Buckeye, Cave Creek, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Laveen, Litchfield Park, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Peoria, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Sun City, Sun City West, Surprise, Tempe

In addition, a growing number of clinics and doctors are offering vaccinations, including Mountain Park Health Center and Clinica La Familia. You can find out if there's one near you here.

That state and county also continue to run mass vaccination sites. You can find the county ones here and the state ones here.