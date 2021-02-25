 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Coronavirus |

CVS Joins Pharmacies Offering COVID-19 Vaccine: Here's How to Find Openings

Erasmus Baxter | February 25, 2021 | 11:34am
CVS has joined the pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines.
CVS has joined the pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines.
Ildar Sagdejev (Specious) via Wikimedia Commons
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

As the COVID-19 vaccine campaign begins to move away from focusing solely on large-scale sites, the number of doctors and pharmacies offering shots in Maricopa County has grown quickly. Today, CVS became the latest chain pharmacy to begin offering the jabs. Spots filled quickly, but with the Biden administration doubling vaccine allocations to pharmacies this month, more are sure to open soon.

The goal is to make a COVID-19 jab as easy and commonplace as getting a flu shot, and many pharmacies are now taking appointments from anyone who's vaccine-eligible in Maricopa County. As a quick reminder, that currently includes: healthcare workers, K-12 staff, protective services workers (e.g. cops), emergency medical services workers, long-term care residents and staff, and people aged 65 and older.

If that's you, here's where you can check on appointments:


Albertsons


Check for appointments here.
Available cities: Glendale, Litchfield Park, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Surprise

Bethany Home Discount Pharmacy

Check for appointments here.
Available cities: Glendale

CVS

Check for appointments here.
Available cities: Apache Junction, Chandler, Laveen, Phoenix, Surprise

Fry's Pharmacy (75+ only)

Check for appointments here.
Available cities: Avondale, Buckeye, Cave Creek, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Laveen, Litchfield Park, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sun City, Sun City West, Surprise, Tempe, Mesa


Safeway (75+ only)

Check for appointments here.
Available cities: Chandler, Glendale, Goodyear, Laveen, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Sun City, Sun City West, Surprise, Wickenburg

Walgreens

Check for appointments here.
Available cities: Avondale, Buckeye, Cave Creek, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Laveen, Litchfield Park, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Peoria, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Sun City, Sun City West, Surprise, Tempe

In addition, a growing number of clinics and doctors are offering vaccinations, including Mountain Park Health Center and Clinica La Familia. You can find out if there's one near you here.

That state and county also continue to run mass vaccination sites. You can find the county ones here and the state ones here.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Erasmus Baxter is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.