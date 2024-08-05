 Arizona emergency room visits among longest in U.S. | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Need to go to the ER in Arizona? Here’s how long you’ll be there

Arizona has some of the longest emergency room stays in the country, according to a study. Bring a book.
August 5, 2024
Be prepared to stay more than three hours before being discharged at emergency rooms in Arizona.
Be prepared to stay more than three hours before being discharged at emergency rooms in Arizona. rawpixel/CC0 1.0

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$300
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ever spent what feels like forever in a hospital emergency department? You’re not alone. Nationwide, ER stays for patients last hours and hours.

It’s particularly bad in Arizona. Patients in the Grand Canyon State sit in the ER for more than an hour longer than the a median time of an ER stay nationwide. In fact, ER stays in Arizona are the sixth-longest in the U.S., according to a study by medical security company Blue Goat Cyber.

When you arrive at an Arizona emergency room, you can expect a long stay — the median ER visit here lasts 3 hours and 18 minutes. So, bring a book or watch the entirety of “Oppenheimer.” Tell family members to fly to Phoenix from Dallas — they may arrive in time to pick you up.

At least you won't be having a medical emergency In Maryland, which has the longest median ER stay in the nation: a whopping 4 hours and 9 minutes. That’s more than two hours longer than the median countrywide stay of 2 hours and 5 minutes. Mississippi has the shortest median ER stay in the country at 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Blue Goat Cyber’s study was based on April data collected from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. The study calculated ER visit times based on how long patients waited before being discharged.

Those long waits stem from a variety of issues.

According to medical studies and local reporting, hospitals nationwide and in Arizona are overcrowded and unable to keep up with high levels of demand. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, demand has only increased.

That’s caused a mental health crisis among medical professionals. Primary care doctors are overwhelmed, prompting potential patients to seek care in emergency rooms rather than wait for an appointment.

Inside the hospitals themselves, workers are dealing with widespread burnout and a nursing shortage. An analysis by the National Center for Health Workforce predicted that Arizona will be short nearly 30,000 registered nurses by 2025.

Here are the top 10 states with the longest average ER wait times.

1. Maryland — 4 hours, 9 minutes
2. Pennsylvania — 3 hours, 37 minutes
3. Rhode Island — 3 hours, 36 minutes
4. Massachusetts — 3 hours, 34 minutes
5. Missouri — 3 hours, 31 minutes
6. Arizona — 3 hours, 18 minutes
7. Oregon — 3 hours, 16 minutes
8. New Jersey — 3 hours, 14 minutes
9. Delaware — 3 hours, 12 minutes
10. North Carolina — 3 hours, 10 minutes
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Chandler building first new affordable housing in more than 50 years

Chandler

Chandler building first new affordable housing in more than 50 years

By Noah Cullen
Tempe ‘goon squad’ cops arrest homeless advocate in escalating clash

Courts

Tempe ‘goon squad’ cops arrest homeless advocate in escalating clash

By TJ L'Heureux
Bruises, fights, a fall: Allister Adel’s rumored domestic violence ordeal

Courts

Bruises, fights, a fall: Allister Adel’s rumored domestic violence ordeal

By Stephen Lemons
Voters ousted Stephen Richer. Are Maricopa County elections at risk?

Election

Voters ousted Stephen Richer. Are Maricopa County elections at risk?

By Morgan Fischer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation