Arizona lawmaker wants to put Charlie Kirk’s face on silver dollars

Many Republicans have attempted to lionize Kirk, elevating the provocateur known for his controversial views to something of an American saint, while also using it as a cudgel to crack down on speech and political opponents. Conversely, Democrats have struggled to push back against rosy accounts of Kirk’s legacy while also condemning his murder.
Arizona Rep. Abe Hamadeh is squarely in the former camp, having used his platform to rail against an ill-defined “left” as responsible for Kirk’s death. (No connection between Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, and liberal groups has yet been established.) Wednesday, the MAGA congressman announced he wants to put Kirk’s image on American money, elevating him to the pantheon of famous presidents.
Hamadeh, who represents the Northwest Valley, is sponsoring the “Charlie Kirk Commemorative Coin Act,” which would require the U.S. Treasury to mint 400,000 silver dollar coins featuring Kirk’s likeness. The right-wing freshman lawmaker is known for his unconditional support for President Donald Trump, turning a blind eye to the many of administration’s questionable decisions and remaining silent on Trump’s attacks on birthright citizenship, which Hamadeh enjoys as the son of immigrants.
This commemorative coin will enable us to pass on this reminder of Charlie Kirk's remarkable life to generations to come.— Office of Congressman Abe Hamadeh (@RepAbeHamadeh) September 24, 2025
Congressman Hamadeh thanks @RepPfluger for joining him in offering this small token of our appreciation for Charlie's sacrifice.https://t.co/UFOASK7xlN
“This commemorative coin will enable us to pass on this reminder of Charlie Kirk's remarkable life to generations to come,” Hamadeh tweeted, shouting out Texas Rep. August Pfluger for co-sponsoring the bill. The two congressmen proposed that on the front of the coin would be a picture of Kirk, while the only requirement for the reverse side would be featuring the words “well done, good and faithful servant.”
Silver dollars are mainly reserved for American presidents, with a few exceptions that portray notable women in American history like Susan B. Anthony and Sacagawea. The attempt to place Kirk among such figures is part of a larger effort by right-wing officials and commentators to use his tragic death as a tool to push disturbing and false far-right narratives and advance Christian nationalism. At Kirk’s memorial on Sunday in Glendale, Vice President J.D. Vance went so far as to compare Kirk to Jesus Christ.
It appears the bill has not yet been formally filed, as it does not appear on Congress’ website that tracks legislation. A spokesperson for Hamadeh did not reply to an inquiry from Phoenix New Times about the silver dollar bill’s status, but Fox News reported that the bill will be introduced later this week.
If Democrats oppose such a measure, it is yet to be seen whether they will bite their tongues and support the bill or vote against cementing Kirk’s importance alongside John F. Kennedy, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. Nearly 100 Democrats joined Republicans and voted in support of a resolution honoring the life of Kirk, whose own past remarks targeted Black people, Muslims, immigrants, women and LGBTQ+ people.
At least one Arizona Democrat, Rep. Yassamin Ansari, is a clear no on the bill.
"Charlie Kirk's racist, xenophobic, homophobic and misogynistic rhetoric ran directly counter to the values of equality and justice I fight for every day," she told New Times in a statement. "His image should not appear on the silver dollar — there is no way I would support this effort. Republicans need to focus on actual issues, like the rising costs of health care, and a very real, looming government shutdown they're pushing. We don't need more distractions, we need to govern."
Hamadeh isn’t the only Arizona lawmaker rushing to honor Kirk in such a way. Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, a Republican running for attorney general next year, announced last week he would seek to rename State Route 202 after Kirk when next year’s legislative session opens.