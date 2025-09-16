GOP lawmaker wants to rename Loop 202 after Charlie Kirk

But that’s a big “if.”
In a press release Tuesday afternoon, Petersen announced that he'll be introducing a bill to rename State Route 202 the “Charlie Kirk Memorial Loop 202” during the upcoming legislative session, which begins next January. Petersen is also seeking the Republican nomination for Arizona attorney general.
Kirk, the Arizona-based conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed at an event his organization was hosting at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, which Petersen called a “dark day where evil in its truest form was on full display.” On Tuesday, Utah prosecutors announced they’ll be seeking the death penalty for Kirk’s alleged shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.
“Through God’s grace, by renaming this highway we can ensure that his name, his mission, and his witness to the gospel will endure for generations to come,” Petersen stated in his announcement. “Renaming this highway is a small step toward honoring Charlie’s immense contribution.”
Kirk’s assassination has spurred calls for action from conservatives. Many, including Petersen, have blamed “the left” and Democrats for the killing. Others have criticized the martyrdom of Kirk, for whom the word “controversial” might be too gentle a descriptor. While seemingly a man of sincere religious belief and a genuine fondness for debating his ideological opposites, Kirk also espoused extreme beliefs — including that women should be subservient to their husbands, that prominent Black people had taken positions from worthier whites and that LGBTQ+ people should be marginalized.
In the aftermath of his gruesome death, most prominent Democrats have condemned his killing and all political violence, while news organizations have sometimes struggled to write about Kirk’s death while also providing an accurate picture of his controversial legacy. Republicans — including several in Arizona who knew Kirk well — have seized upon the moment to call for reprisals against “the left” and have sought the firing of civilians who were critical of Kirk online.
State Sen. Priya Sundareshan, the Democratic minority leader in the chamber, told Phoenix New Times that her “sympathies are with Kirk’s family” and that she “recognize(s) the Senate President’s intention,” but that she does not support renaming the highway for Kirk.
“This move does not reflect sincere action to come together to stop more gun deaths in the future, which should be the work we are all focused on in this moment,” Sundareshan wrote in a text message. “There aren’t enough highways and freeways in the country to rename for the lives we have lost to guns, and until we address the root causes here, we’re just going to have to continue naming infrastructure after those lost to political and gun violence and that seems like a woefully inadequate response.”
Kirk memorials aboundPetersen’s announcement came as the Valley has spent nearly a week consumed by the Kirk killing news cycle.
Memorials have formed in front of Turning Point’s headquarters in southeast Phoenix. Vigils have been held at churches associated with Kirk and at Arizona State University’s basketball arena. On Sunday, a massive celebration of Kirk's life will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. President Donald Trump has already said he plans to attend and honor Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Petersen’s to-be-written bill would affix Kirk’s name more permanently to the state’s landscape.
“While Charlie Kirk cannot be replaced, this effort can make sure his legacy lives on,” Petersen stated. “We all have a role to play in carrying on Charlie’s legacy.”
Petersen’s bill could face an uphill battle, though it may not require the signature of Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. In Arizona, state highway names are determined by the Arizona State Board on Geographic and Historic Names, which accepts recommendations from members of the public (state legislators included). In all likelihood, the most Petersen’s bill can do is make a recommendation to the board.
Kim Quintero, a spokesperson for the Senate Republicans, told New Times in an email that she does “not know at this time” about the details of the legislation or if it will need the governor’s signature. Hobbs’ office did not immediately respond to New Times' request for comment.
A similar bill introduced earlier this year went nowhere. In January, far-right state Sen. Wendy Rogers introduced a bill to urge the Board of Geographic and Historic Names to rename State Route 206, which runs between Cottonwood and Show Low, the “Donald J. Trump Highway.” The legislation failed in a 15-9 vote on the Senate floor. If passed, the recommendation would have bypassed Hobbs’ desk and gone straight to the board, but merely as a suggestion.
Rogers has run the legislation two times previously and plans to do so again. Unsurprisingly, she is a fan of Petersen’s bill.