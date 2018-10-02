Arizona Legislator Confronts Republican Senator in Airport Over Brett Kavanaugh

A Democratic Arizona lawmaker confronted a Republican U.S. Senator in Washington's D.C. Reagan National Airport on Monday over the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
In a video posted online, Arizona State Representative Isela Blanc of Tempe identifies herself and attempts to shake hands with Senator David Perdue of Georgia, who ignores her and two other activists as he walks briskly through the airport.
Perdue, accompanied by his wife, says nothing. At one point, he appears to warn Blanc not to touch him.
"I haven't touched you, sir," Blanc says.
"We're asking you to stand up for justice," Blanc tells him. "We are asking you to do the right thing."
Moments later, Perdue ducks into a men's bathroom to escape, as Blanc calls after him.
After the video cuts, Perdue is again seen walking away from Blanc as he attempts to get the attention of the police. Blanc and the activists continue to follow Perdue through the baggage claim area, talking to him and trying to get a response on the claims against Kavanaugh.
The senator eventually arrives at a black SUV in the parking garage and shuts the door.
A progressive advocacy group, the Center for Popular Democracy, posted the video to social media on Monday and identified the other activists as sexual-assault survivors Patti Serrano and Jennifer Epps-Addison.
Blanc's a dedicated activist herself.
In March, she was arrested during a protest to support Dreamers in Washington, D.C. Activists staged a sit-in at the National Mall to demand a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants in the wake of the Trump administration's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court has become a highly charged fight in the Senate and a test for the #MeToo movement.
Two of his former classmates, Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, say that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted them. He has denied the accusations.
In a similar incident last week, two women cornered Republican Senator Jeff Flake in a congressional elevator after he announced that he would vote to confirm Kavanaugh in spite of sexual assault allegations against him. One of the women, Ana Maria Archilla, is the co-executive director of Center for Popular Democracy, the same group that confronted Perdue.
Hours later, Flake reversed his stance and called for a limited FBI investigation into Kavanaugh.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!