Arizona Legislator Confronts Republican Senator in Airport Over Brett Kavanaugh

A Democratic Arizona lawmaker confronted a Republican U.S. Senator in Washington's D.C. Reagan National Airport on Monday over the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

In a video posted online, Arizona State Representative Isela Blanc of Tempe identifies herself and attempts to shake hands with Senator David Perdue of Georgia, who ignores her and two other activists as he walks briskly through the airport.

Perdue, accompanied by his wife, says nothing. At one point, he appears to warn Blanc not to touch him.