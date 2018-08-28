Arizona Primary Election: Five Down-Ballot Races to Watch on Tuesday

Arizona's long, brutal summer of partisan jabs and purity tests is nearly over.

In today's primary election, voters across the state will decide who moves on to the November election.

If you haven't cast a ballot yet, polling places and voting information can be found at the Secretary of State's elections portal. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The race to replace retiring Senator Jeff Flake has sucked up much of the oxygen. Centrist Democrat Kyrsten Sinema has an opportunity to take a Republican-held seat, and three candidates on the Republican side are vying to prove their loyalty to President Trump.

But there are plenty of other down-ballot races to watch on Tuesday.

Republican incumbents could get knocked off. Democrats will select candidates to send to the general election, and strong contenders could keep the party's hopes of a "blue wave" alive. Voters in Phoenix will have the opportunity to make their voice heard on several interesting ballot measures.

Here are a few of the primary races worth keeping an eye on today.

1. Secretary of State

Secretary of State Michele Reagan, weighed down by election missteps, is facing a primary challenge from the right. And if one recent poll is accurate, Reagan may be one incumbent who will not move on after Tuesday.

Republican Steve Gaynor, the owner of a printing plant in Los Angeles who considers himself a pro-Trump conservative, has hit Reagan for administrative flubs. He points to the hours-long lines during the 2016 presidential primary as evidence of Reagan's incompetence, and her office's failure to mail over 200,000 information pamphlets during a special election the same year.

EXPAND Michele Reagan at a 2014 fundraiser. Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Gaynor also accuses Reagan of being soft on voter fraud and of making it easier for undocumented immigrants to vote. His argument, which is somewhat complicated, stems from a consent decree Reagan agreed to earlier this summer in order to resolve a lawsuit.

The legal challenge targeted a 2004 ballot measure, Proposition 200, that required citizenship documents to register to vote in state elections in Arizona.

Reagan's consent decree allows people to register to vote for federal elections using a federal form, even if they can't provide proof of citizenship, according to the Arizona Capitol Times . She has dismissed Gaynor's accusation, calling his claim "ludicrous."

Yet Reagan certainly seems vulnerable. Last month, Phoenix polling firm Data Orbital showed Gaynor ahead of Reagan and gaining, with 44.3 percent among likely Republican primary voters compared to Reagan's 21.7 percent. However, 34 percent of those Data Orbital surveyed at the time were still undecided.

Whoever wins will face State Senate Minority Leader Katie Hobbs. She is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

2. Superintendent of Public Instruction

Superintendent Diane Douglas eked out a victory over Democrat David Garcia in 2014. Garcia is now running for governor, and Douglas is facing a slew of challengers from both the left and the right who want to take over her role at the Arizona Department of Education.

EXPAND Diane Douglas campaigns for superintendent in 2014. Gage Skidmore/Flickr

On the Republican side, Douglas has four primary opponents – a sign that Douglas is viewed as a weak candidate.

They include former California congressman Frank Riggs, who authored the Charter School Expansion Act of 1998; Jonathan Gelbart, a former development director at the prestigious charter network BASIS; Tracy Livingston, a member of the Maricopa Community College Governing Board and a public school teacher; and Bob Branch, an expert on accreditation and MBA programming who is currently a parks commissioner for Maricopa County.

The Arizona Capitol Times notes Republican leaders in the Legislature prefer Livingstone. But with a field this crowded, it's possible that the Republican vote will split. Douglas may narrowly survive to run in the general election.

On the Democratic side, first-time candidate Kathy Hoffman, a Peoria public school teacher, faces off against David Schapira, previously a city councilman in Tempe and state legislator.

One important question is whether #RedForEd teachers who want to see change at ADE will throw their votes behind Hoffman or Schapira.

3. Corporation Commission

Tom Forese and Justin Olson are up for re-election on the commission that regulates Arizona utilities.

The race unfolded under the cloud of a bribery trial involving former commissioner Gary Pierce, but the federal government's case collapsed in a mistrial this summer. Meanwhile, the parent company of Arizona's largest utility is fighting a clean energy ballot measure that would mandate renewable-energy targets for utility companies.

Forese and Olson face six challengers: three Republicans and three Democrats. When the dust settles, each party can nominate two candidates for the November election.

Corporation Commission candidates have discussed how to restore public confidence and prevent unfair influence at the rate-setting board. Also at issue is whether utilities should increase their targets on renewable energy.

Although they are running together, Olson has seemingly distanced himself from Forese. In what must have been an awkward moment, when asked by the Arizona Republic editorial board, Olson could not come up with a single positive word to say about Forese.

For his part, Forese did not appear before the Republic's board, and has been absent from debates.

Olson and other Republicans have said they will address unethical practices at the commission. Republican candidate Jim O'Connor has promised that he will only serve a single four-year term. Another Republican, Rodney Glassman, has proposed that commissioners adopt the Arizona Judicial Code of Ethics.

Republican candidate Eric Sloan is running even though he was fired from the Department of Gaming for harassing co-workers in 2016. An investigation confirmed that Sloan sang the slavery-era spiritual "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" while walking past a black colleague.

On the Democratic side, former commissioners Bill Mundell and Sandra Kennedy want to rejoin the regulatory body. (Mundell was a Republican during his time on the commission.) Both candidates emphasize a commitment to expanding the state's renewable energy portfolio, especially solar.

Kiana Sears, a former consultant to the commission on water issues, will need to edge out either Kennedy or Mundell, who are campaigning together. All three have endorsed the clean energy ballot measure.

4. City of Phoenix Ballot Measures

Residents of Phoenix will have the opportunity to approve or deny six ballot measures on Tuesday.

One noteworthy ballot measure would shift the city's election cycle to align with state and federal elections. Currently, city elections are held in the fall of odd-numbered years; the ballot measure would shift elections to November of even-numbered years, with runoff elections held in the spring.

Some on the City Council have pushed to consolidate city elections with the state and federal cycle, arguing that Phoenix can expect increased voter turnout. Other council members are wary. They argue that including ostensibly nonpartisan city elections on a regular ballot will taint the Phoenix process.

Another ballot measure would enact a sexual harassment and discrimination policy and would empower City Council members to remove city elected officials for inappropriate behavior.

Finally, another ballot measure will allow the Phoenix City Clerk to verify a 20 percent random sample of initiative or referendum signatures, much like the county recorders verify a random sample for statewide ballot measures.

5. Legislative District 24

LD24 is home to a solid base of Democratic voters, so the candidates who make it out of this tumultuous Democratic primary are most likely going to represent the district at the Capitol. Seven Democratic candidates are jockeying to move on to the general election.

Running as a slate in the district are Phoenix Planning Commissioner John Glenn and incumbent Representatives Ken Clark and Lela Alston. Alston is seeking to jump to the State Senate (she is unopposed in the primary), Clark is up for re-election, and Glenn is hoping to take Alston's seat in the House.

Also in the running are gun-reform activist Jennifer Longdon, nurse practitioner Denise Link, former Bernie Sanders campaign staffer Marcus Ferrell, doctor Amish Shah, and local business owner Fred Dominguez.

Out of all the candidates, Glenn has become a magnet for controversy during his campaign.

He first attracted scrutiny for the long list of real estate attorneys, architects, and developers who have poured money into his campaign, some while they had active business before the planning commission. Their donations have added up to give Glenn the second-largest campaign haul among his Democratic rivals.

Opponents have characterized the donations as a conflict of interest.

Then earlier this month, an irate Glenn emailed the employer of a former opponent who criticized him on Facebook.

Glenn wrote to the law firm of John Barwell, an attorney who ran in LD24 before dropping out of the race. "As a prospective incoming legislator, I am very curious if this level of professionalism is reflective of the entire Polsinelli office or is this an isolated instance?" Glenn wrote to Barwell's superiors.

Glenn later apologized to him in an email that Barwell posted on Facebook.

"As you know, campaigning can be difficult and stressful," Glenn wrote.