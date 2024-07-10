Here's how much Arizona electric bills could jump this summer

Arizona’s summer heat is going to make you sweat, or it’s going to make your wallet lighter.
A new study estimated that Arizonans will see their electricity bills increase by more than $100 this summer compared with those from spring and autumn, the largest increase of any state in the country.
Texas Electricity Ratings, which allows consumers to check electricity rates, projected that on average Arizonans will pay $234.53 for every electricity bill during the brutal summer, the highest average summer cost in the nation. For Arizona’s spring and autumn, the company said the average bill was $134.38.
Only Nevada, where residents also can expect to pay an extra $100 during the summer, rivaled the Grand Canyon State in average summer cost increase. Four other states will see an increase of more than $70, according to the data.
Here are the top five:
1. Arizona – $101.15 average summer increase
2. Nevada – $100.50
3. Texas – $79.78
4. Oklahoma – $74.28
5. Georgia – $72.88
Consumers will see a drop in electricity bills over the summer in only six states: Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Maine, Wyoming and Montana.
To arrive at those numbers, the company analyzed Energy Information Administration data concerning electricity costs for cooling, average residential usage and kilowatt-hour pricing. It also made adjustments for inflation.
Karl Trollinger, the CEO of Texas Electricity Ratings, noted that July’s average temperature may break the U.S. record set in 1936 of 76.77 degrees.
“This soaring heat means skyrocketing cooling bills, with states like Arizona feeling the financial strain more than others,” Trollinger said in a press release.
Though the underlying factors making energy more expensive can’t be avoided, there are smart ways to cut costs. Trollinger highlighted “simple steps like optimizing natural ventilation, using shades to keep out the sun, and avoiding heat-producing appliances.” Notably, the Salt River Project gives away shade trees to Arizona customers to help lower electricity bills.
Recently, more heat records were broken in the Phoenix metro as the temperature reached 118 degrees on July 5 and 8, record highs for both dates. This June was the hottest one ever registered for the area.
Maricopa County, which updates its heat-related illness and death dashboard every Sunday, has so far tracked 14 confirmed heat-related deaths and is investigating 234 more. That’s ahead of last year’s pace, when the total number of deaths toppled the previous record by alarming margins.