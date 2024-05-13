After 645 heat deaths in 2023, are we ready for another deadly summer?

Why so many deaths?



click to enlarge “And it’s just a lot harder to get water and help to people when they’re scattered over hundreds of square miles," said Will Humble, the executive director of the nonprofit Arizona Public Health Association Natan Stucchi/Shutterstock.com

More cooling centers

click to enlarge Michael Felder, who lived in the downtown homeless encampment called the Zone, died from heat exposure in August 2022. Phoenix Rescue Mission

Just a Band-Aid

In a press release provided to Phoenix New Times, the league said it recognizes the "urgent need" for more affordable housing. It noted its support for two bills signed by Hobbs that speed up rezoning requests and allow properties zoned for commercial purposes to be adapted for "reuse" as residential housing. The league also said it supports two bills still in the legislature that allow for the construction of "casitas" on existing home lots and encourage the building of more duplexes, triplexes and townhomes.