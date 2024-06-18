 How Arizona residents can get free trees from SRP this summer | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Throwing shade: How to get two free trees from SRP this summer

Planting shade trees can cut your energy usage by up to 25%, and SRP is giving them away to its customers.
June 18, 2024
The Salt River Project is giving away two free shade trees to customers who attend an online workshop this summer.
The Salt River Project is giving away two free shade trees to customers who attend an online workshop this summer. Courtesy of SRP
Share this:
It’s no secret that Arizona gets hot as hell during the summer. And as temperatures continue to rise each year, so do electric bills.

That’s why the Salt River Project is giving out free trees.

Now in its 13th year, SRP’s Shade Tree program is a free workshop offered twice a year to the power and water company's roughly 2 million residential customers. Participants who attend one virtual shade tree workshop receive two free saplings to plant in their yards that will eventually provide shade for their homes.

The trees can make a big difference. Depending on their placement, trees “can save up to 25% of the energy a typical household uses,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

This summer, SRP customers can participate in one of three virtual classes that take place on July 13, Aug. 1 and Aug. 24. Only customers with the legal right to plant trees on residential properties that SRP services are eligible. Additional stipulations and registration links are listed on SRP’s website.

“SRP is very committed to helping mitigate that heat island effect that we have every summer,” said Tanya Hughes, senior activation strategist for SRP. “And planting more trees is certainly a very good way to do this.”

Currently, SRP offers six types of desert-adapted trees that thrive in Phoenix’s dry, harsh heat: desert willow, lilac chaste, native mesquite, palo verde, thornless mesquite and willow acacia.

Which tree workshop participants should select ultimately boils down to personal preference. Hughes recommended checking SRP’s website to review each tree’s potential size. “Some of the newer homes do not have enough space to plant a tree,” she said. As such, smaller trees, such as lilac chaste or desert willow, which can be groomed into bushes, may be better options for some people.

click to enlarge A bunch of potted Desert Willow trees
After completing a shade trees webinar, customers can choose from an available list of pickup times and locations to receive their trees.
Courtesy of SRP

How to get your trees

Before receiving their trees, workshop participants learn how to select, plant and care for them. The 75-minute sessions are hosted by Trees Matter, a local environmental education nonprofit that promotes increased tree canopy in the Valley. Experts from the organization are on-hand to answer participants' questions, tree-related and otherwise.

“We encourage people to bring their (general) yard questions, because we have master gardeners on the webinar,” Hughes said.

Attendees choose their trees after the webinar concludes, along with a pick-up day at one of three locations in the west, east or central parts of the Valley. Customers will pick up their trees in a drive-thru line, which Hughes said can take “anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes.”

Non-SRP customers hoping to learn about trees and maybe snag a free one aren’t completely out of luck, though. Hughes encourages those people to contact Trees Matter, which works with other Valley cities to host similar programs.

“Many cities have earned government grants to teach their residents more about trees and give trees away,” she said. “Trees Matter is helping a lot of different cities, which is really exciting.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Cassie Brucci
Cassie Brucci is a freelance writer covering food, beverage, and culture. She's lived in the Valley off and on since she was 4 years old and has never met a sandwich she didn't like.
Contact: Cassie Brucci
How $4,000 of right-wing kids books landed in Scottsdale schools

Education

How $4,000 of right-wing kids books landed in Scottsdale schools

By TJ L'Heureux
Phoenix cops kill suspected motorcycle thief during shootout

Crime

Phoenix cops kill suspected motorcycle thief during shootout

By TJ L'Heureux
Finding $1.3 billion: What lawmakers cut from the new state budget

Politics

Finding $1.3 billion: What lawmakers cut from the new state budget

By Jerod MacDonald-Evoy and Caitlin Sievers | Arizona Mirror
Former Suns player Cam Payne arrested in Scottsdale

Crime

Former Suns player Cam Payne arrested in Scottsdale

By Zach Buchanan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation