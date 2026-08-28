Move over Mangione: A new outlaw’s in town and he’s coming for cameras

The speed camera that police say was destroyed by an angry Phoenix motorist.

Phoenix may have found its own local Luigi Mangione. A hero (to some, a nightmare to others) who took action against a scourge in society. His name is Brandon Ribadeneira. His victim was not flesh and blood — thankfully, since we do not condone murder at Phoenix New Times! — but rather one of metal and wires.

He allegedly did what a passionate cohort of Phoenicians dreams of doing: laying waste to one of the city’s fancy new speed cameras. You know the ones; they resemble a Temu R2-D2.

This week the Phoenix Police Department arrested Ribadeneira for criminal damage, a class 4 felony. The department released video — caught by the battered speed camera itself no less — of the twenty-year-old motorist’s act of destruction. Boy, did his arrest and the accompanying footage strike a nerve across the Valley! Seems like some people are sick of being constantly surveilled, especially when it leads to a hefty speeding ticket issued by a boxy, robot-like camera implacably spying on drivers from the side of the road.

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“Just concerned citizens removing illegal surveillance by villionaires used to enslave us,” Instagram user @wolfy.wolf.art commented.

Ribadeneira was a strong-legged Prometheus, doing the good work for us all, a hero worthy of running to become our next governor or a city councilmember. But, like Prometheus, paying a steep price.

“And then a hero comes along…” commented Instagram user @mistamonotone on the video of Ribadeneira striking down the camera.

What the Actual Flock?!

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His heroics come at a time when surveillance technology, especially automated license plate readers like Flock, are coming under fire for being forced down citizens’ throats and probably violating their privacy. People around the country are vandalizing Flock cameras, and just today Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced an investigation into privacy rights and their use and misuse.

The speed cameras, which are owned by Verra Mobility, are not of the same ilk as Flock (Phoenix uses a different company for automated license plate readers), but they trigger similar emotions. One was even shot with gunfire earlier this year.

The camera was triggered because he was allegedly driving 22 miles per hour in a school zone, police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Berrelleza wrote in an email to New Times. Investigators then pieced together his identity from the footage and arrested him without incident at his home.

But according to his supporters, Ribadeneira did not drive his blue Toyota Corolla past the speed camera that day (which, by the way, Berrelleza wrote has been sent out for repairs and is going to survive). In fact, Ribadeneira has an alibi. A lot of them.

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He was playing video games with @ziggy_smallz, separately rescuing two different kittens in front of @adrienne.driggs and @milahtequila, having dinner with @debbieandersonaz and simultaneously volunteering at a community garden in Arcadia with @lafiesta_jess and feeding the homeless with @whatwouldtobydo. He’s also that good samaritan who makes you smile.

“Helped my grandma cross the street, great guy . 10/10 wasn’t him,” commented @brayn_baker.

People were outraged at his arrest, but they were also outraged at the camera itself. Police said that he did $47,045.92 worth of damage to the camera, which he allegedly toppled over then dragged .3 miles with a pickup truck before abandoning it. To some, the crime wasn’t Ribadeneira’s actions but the cost of the cameras and the repairs.

“$45,000?! That’s a whole teacher salary for one camera! Insane,” commented Instagram user @pink_wednesdayz.

Others hoped he would continue the good fight.

“AS HE SHOULD!!!!! NEXT DO FLOCK,” commented Instagram user @jason_moore2002.