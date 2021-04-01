Baked Alaska's Tracker Removed After Lawyer Cites His "We Love Our Cops" Music Video

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

A local alt-right live-streamer charged in connection to the U.S. Capitol invasion will have his GPS tracker removed after his attorney cited his good behavior and a 2016 "We Love Our Cops" music video he made.

Baked Alaska, whose real name Anthime Gionet, is living at a Queen Creek house owned by his parents as he awaits trial on federal charges of trespassing in a restricted area and disorderly conduct in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot, and local charges of misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespassing in connection to macing a Scottsdale bouncer in December.



As a condition for release without bail on the federal charges, Gionet had to consent to GPS monitoring to ensure he didn't leave Arizona without giving notice. He had previously violated his release on the Scottsdale charges by leaving the state to attend the capitol invasion.

For those unfamiliar with him, this is only Gionet's latest affiliation with the far-right. A former BuzzFeed employee, he has marched with white supremacists at Charlottesville and hung out with neo-Nazi blogger Andrew Anglin. The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled him a white nationalist.

Last Friday, Gionet's attorney filed a motion seeking to have the GPS tracker removed. Zachary Thornley, who recently launched his own Goodyear-based firm, said that his client had been checking in with his federal parole officer, working in Arizona, and following his release conditions.

Thornley, who is also representing Gionet in the Scottsdale case, wrote that he believed Gionet would be found not guilty of those charges.

"Aside from the Scottsdale pending charges, Mr. Gionet has led an exemplary life and avoids conflicts with the law," he told the court.

To support this, the court filing cites a 2016 music video made by Gionet entitled "We Love Our Cops" that it notes has been viewed "tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of times on youtube." It also asserts that Gionet "has long been a member of the press." His "press" history includes live-streaming events like marching in Charlottesville and pepper-spraying people he antagonizes for his fans' entertainment.

In covering the case, The Daily Beast pointed out that Gionet had called a police officer a "piece of shit" when told to leave the Capitol and at one point said he wasn't "leaving this bitch."

Prosecutors disputed that Gionet was a member of the media but didn't oppose the motion to remove the tracker, and U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey signed off on it yesterday evening. A spokesperson for federal prosecutors did not return a call on Thursday.

Thornley told New Times he couldn't speak to why Gionet wanted the tracker off, but the ankle bracelet was cumbersome and summer was coming up.

"I know there's a lot of people who don't like [Gionet]," he said. "In the end when you get past the back-and-forth bickering ... the underlying issue is it isn't really necessary. Those monitors are meant for really bad people."

Thornley also said he thought Gionet had been lumped in with people he was live-streaming and denies being a white nationalist. Thornley said he wasn't personally sure what a white nationalist even was in contrast to a white supremacist. He also said he wasn't sure about how press credentials work, but that other media was inside the Capitol during the attack.

"I know that there's allegations that he had yelled at an officer... but I do truly believe [Gionet] respects law enforcement," Thornley told New Times today "I know that was not a normal day for America in general, but especially for the people there [at the Capitol]."

In the meantime, the Scottsdale case is continuing on. Thornley recently filed for a routine continuance and is preparing his case. Gionet has also been interviewed by investigators from the Arizona Department of Public Safety in connection to the vandalism of a Hanukah display at the state Capitol.

Thornley said he couldn't comment on that investigation at this point, but Maricopa County Attorney's Office spokesperson Jennifer Liewer confirmed that the agency had forwarded a misdemeanor criminal damage charge against Gionet to them last month that is currently being reviewed.

Some of Gionet's noxious fans are already speculating about what's next for him. After one posted a photo of the federal judge's order on ip2alwayswin, a website for fans of live-streamers full of racist and generally unpleasant content, one commenter wrote: "we're in 2021 now. is it still the year of baked alaska? tune in for this years season of ip2 to hopefully bring more degeneracy than the last."