 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
4
Tempe Cops Shoot Kid, 14, Armed With Pellet Gun; Responding SUV Crashes
Tempe police / Twitter

Tempe Cops Shoot Kid, 14, Armed With Pellet Gun; Responding SUV Crashes

Ray Stern | January 16, 2019 | 5:14pm
AA

Tempe officials revealed on Wednesday afternoon that a suspect shot dead by police on Tuesday was a 14-year-old boy armed with a pellet gun.

The teen had been burglarizing a car just before an officer shot him, police said in a statement.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Immediately following the shooting at about 2:30 p.m. near 48th Street and Baseline Road, one of the many police vehicles responding to the scene crashed into a car at University Drive and Rural Road, injuring as many as four people.

An officer initially responded to an alley at 4500 East Fair Lane in Tempe on Tuesday after someone reported a suspicious vehicle, according to the statement by Tempe police. The suspect fled the vehicle holding a handgun, and the officer gave chase, police said.

"During the chase, the officer perceived a threat and fired his service weapon striking the suspect," the statement says.

Officers found the teen near one end of the alley, performed CPR, and called paramedics. The boy was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The boy's weapons was found to be a replica 1911 model Airsoft gun. It was apparently among the items the boy had swiped from the car.

Tempe police said a "thorough investigation" will be conducted with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Meanwhile, the crash of the police SUV sent the officer driving it and two other drivers to a hospital. One car rolled, hitting a pedestrian. Two other people had minor injuries.

Police didn't immediately return a request for comment about the incidents from Phoenix New Times.

"Challenging day for our @TempePolice men and women today," Tempe police tweeted on Tuesday evening. "Thank you for the outpouring of support and concern. #Blessed to serve."

 
Ray Stern has worked as a newspaper reporter in Arizona for more than two decades. He's won many awards for his reporting, including the Arizona Press Club's Don Bolles Award for Investigative Journalism.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: