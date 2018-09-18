Why Is a Nebraska University Building a Medical School in Phoenix?

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declares a proclamation in honor of Creighton University on September 18. The Jesuit university announced that it will build a new medical campus in Phoenix.

Creighton University, a Catholic university in Omaha, Nebraska, is expanding its health sciences offerings in Phoenix with a new $100-million medical campus at the site of the former Park Central mall.

On Tuesday, the president of Creighton University unveiled the project at an event at the Phoenix Art Museum. The new health sciences campus will occupy what is currently a parking lot located along Central Avenue in midtown Phoenix.

"Creighton University is preparing for an exciting new era in Phoenix, one that combines our tradition for educational excellence in the health sciences with our distinctive Jesuit, Catholic mission," the Reverend Daniel S. Hendrickson said in a statement.