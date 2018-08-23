Fugitive Ex-Owner of The Monocle Arrested in Seattle by U.S. Marshals

The Monocle, at 816 North Third Street in downtown Phoenix, was the site of an alleged rape by the former co-owner.

The fugitive convict sex offender who tried and failed to open The Monocle restaurant and bar in a historic downtown Phoenix house is behind bars again.

U.S. Marshals arrested 33-year-old Arthur Bachelier late Wednesday afternoon in a Seattle restaurant, one week after Phoenix New Times reported he had fled justice.

Bachelier had been on the run since March. He had ditched the GPS tracking device around his ankle that was a condition of his release from prison in 2015. In December, a Maricopa County judge imposed the requirement a second time and allowed Bachelier to walk free before facing felony charges of tampering with the first tracker. Less than four months later, he failed to show up for a court hearing and slipped away.