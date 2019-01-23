 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
4
The Republic building in 2013.
The Republic building in 2013.
Zeb Micelli, CC 1.0

Pulitzer-Winning Cartoonist Among Laid Off at Arizona Republic

Steven Hsieh | January 23, 2019 | 2:40pm
AA

The Arizona Republic laid off two staffers on Wednesday as part of a national cost-cutting effort by Gannett, the paper's parent company, according sources in the newsroom.

The layoffs were announced in an office-wide email Wednesday afternoon that did not name the staffers who were let go.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Newsroom sources say the two editorial employees laid off today were Steve Benson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist, and Matthew Crowley, a digital desk editor.

Benson is a veteran of the Republic, joining the paper in 1981. He won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 1993 and was a finalist for the award in 1984, 1989, 1992, and 1994. Although most of his career has been in Arizona, he did a brief stint at the Morning News Tribune in Tacoma, Washington in the early '90s.

Crowley was a recent addition to the paper, joining in March, according to his LinkedIn. Before coming to Arizona, he worked at the Las Vegas Review-Journal for nearly 20 years.

Benson and Crowley could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Gannett layoffs on Wednesday also affected journalists at the Knoxville News Sentinel and the Indianapolis Star, reporters from those papers said on Twitter.

Republic executive editor Greg Burton deferred questions to a Gannett spokesperson. The spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The Republic last had a round of layoffs in 2017, letting go of four editorial employees.

The layoffs this year come shortly after reports that Digital First Media, a hedge fund subsidiary known for gutting newspapers, is seeking a hostile takeover of Gannett and its properties, including USA Today, the Republic, and nearly 100 other papers.

This is a developing story that will be updated with new information.

 
Steven Hsieh is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times. He previously worked at The Stranger and Santa Fe Reporter.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: