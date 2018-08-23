'We'll Fight You Like We Fought Arpaio'; Four Arrested Protesting Penzone

Police arrested four demonstrators outside the Maricopa County Jail on Thursday during a protest against Sheriff Paul Penzone and his department's collaboration with federal immigration authorities.

The protesters, who planned to be arrested, were blocking the entrance of a parking garage. They linked their arms with PVC pipes draped with banners that read, "Take ICE out of jail."

The arrestees included Luke Black, 39; Ken Chapman, 42; Cynthia Díaz, 23; and Parris Wallace, 32. Sheriff's deputies booked all four into Maricopa County Jail for disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.