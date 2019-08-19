 


    Herban Planet
Hasan Minhaj dedicated his latest show to public transportation in the United States.
Hasan Minhaj dedicated his latest show to public transportation in the United States.
Watch: Hasan Minhaj Calls Prop 105 'Some Movie-Villain Shit'

Steven Hsieh | August 19, 2019 | 10:36am
The comedian Hasan Minhaj dived into Phoenix's light rail debate on his Netflix show, Patriot Act, on Sunday.

Minhaj's latest episode broadly covered opposition to public transportation in the United States from a pro-transit point of view. He zeroed in on Charles and David Koch's efforts to stop rail projects in Nashville and Milwaukee.

Then Minhaj weighed in on Proposition 105, which effectively would ban Phoenix from constructing new rail lines.

"They're trying to make it illegal to build trains. That is some movie-villain shit," Minhaj said.

Patriot Act, a current affairs and comedy show, premiered in 2018. Minhaj previously served as a correspondent on The Daily Show.

Citing reporting by Phoenix New Times , Minhaj connects the anti-light rail movement in the Valley to the nationwide efforts by the Koch brothers to stem the growth of public transportation.

"The Koch brothers are conservative billionaires who have a huge stake in pretty much anything that has to do with cars, who have a huge stake in pretty much anything that has to do with cars: oil, gas, asphalt, tires, seat belts," Minhaj said.

Minhaj's segment, which simplifies the light rail debate in Phoenix, notes that light rail has spurred $11 billion in economic development, a figure taken from a Valley Metro report.

The show also aired an ad from Building a Better Phoenix that Minhaj called "misleading."

Watch the clip below:

 
Steven Hsieh is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times. He previously worked at The Stranger and Santa Fe Reporter.

