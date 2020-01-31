 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Antonio Arce
Antonio Arce
Facebook

No Charges Filed Against Tempe Officer Who Shot Teen in the Back

Steven Hsieh | January 31, 2020 | 11:19am
AA

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel on Friday announced that her office will not file charges against a former Tempe police officer who fatally shot 14-year-old Antonio Arce in the back more than a year ago.

Former officer Joseph Jaen shot Arce as he was fleeing down an alley on January 16, 2019, during a call for a suspected burglary of a truck. Arce was holding a toy replica gun at the time Jaen fired two shots at his back. The teenager's death received national attention after the Tempe Police Department released body camera footage of the incident.

Related Stories

"Based on the facts and the evidence in this case, Officer Jaen believed he was in imminent danger," Adel said. "Officer Jaen believed those in the immediate area were in immediate danger and Officer Jaen believed he had no other choice but to fire his weapon to protect himself and the community."

She continued: "That day Officer Jaen did not see a 14-year-old boy with a replica. In that moment he saw a suspect running through a neighborhood with a weapon. In those split seconds, Officer Jaen believed someone was fleeing the scene of a crime."

Adel said she did not believe that the evidence in the case would lead to a conviction at trial.

Jaen resigned from the force in May. The Arizona Republic reported earlier this month that Tempe Police Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Board voted to award Jaen roughly $29,000 in annual benefits after an "accidental disability retirement."

The non-prosecution represents Adel's first major decision on a high-profile police shooting since she took office in October. It is certain to anger activists, including members of the nonprofit Poder in Action, who have called the killing a "murder." A spokesperson for Poder could not immediately be reached for comment.

Adel, a Republican, was appointed by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors after former top prosecutor Bill Montgomery left for a seat on the Arizona Supreme Court. She faces a likely election against a Democrat in November.

Tempe police conducted the criminal homicide investigation into the shooting and submitted a case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on February 15, 2019.

Arce's family filed a lawsuit against the Tempe Police Department this month, alleging wrongful death and negligence. The family earlier asked for $5 million in a notice of claim, a required step when people want to sue public entities.

This is a developing story.

 
Steven Hsieh is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times. He previously worked at The Stranger and Santa Fe Reporter.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >