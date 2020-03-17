 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Phoenix City Hall
Phoenix City Hall
City of Phoenix via Twitter

Phoenix Bars and Restaurants Ordered Closed Tonight, State of Emergency Declared by Mayor

Meg O'Connor | March 17, 2020 | 1:23pm
AA

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced today that the city is declaring a state of emergency. At 8 p.m. tonight, bars will be forced to close and restaurants must switch to delivery, take-out, or drive-thru only.

With 1.6 million people, Phoenix is the largest city in Arizona and the fifth most populous city in the country.

Related Stories

Annie DeGraw, a spokesperson for Gallego, said that the declaration affecting restaurants and bars will go into effect tonight but other details of the state of emergency need to be ratified by the Council tomorrow. The declaration will likely be broader, DeGraw said, and will include restrictions on other public gatherings.

Right now, there is no end date attached to the declaration, since it's difficult to predict how long the COVID-19 outbreak in the state will last or how severe it will be. DeGraw said there have been many discussions about how to help keep businesses afloat during this time and it is a priority for the mayor.

Tucson is also closing bars and restaurants. Mayor Regina Romero also announced on Twitter that all restaurants, bars, food courts, gyms, and other venues where groups of people congregate will shut down at 8 p.m. tonight. Tucson is the second-biggest city in Arizona, with nearly 1 million residents.

"My top priority, above all else, is to protect public health," Romero said. "This is a painful decision that I do not take lightly. Our restaurants and small businesses need clear, uniform direction, and this order provides them exactly that."

 
Meg O'Connor is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times. She previously worked for the Miami New Times.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >