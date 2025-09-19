Phoenix man arrested for threatening to shoot up LGBTQ+ bar

This story was first published by LOOKOUT, an investigative nonprofit news organization covering Arizona’s LGBTQ+ communities.
A Phoenix man was arrested Wednesday after police say he threatened to attack a nearby LGBTQ+ bar, citing Charlie Kirk’s assassination and online rhetoric blaming transgender people for political violence. He was charged with threatening terrorism.
According to an arrest affidavit, 49-year-old Treven Gokey called a crisis line on Sept. 17 and said he was “triggered by political events.” He specifically named Kirk’s killing as his motivation and claimed, without evidence, that “the last five school shootings have been committed by transgenders.” Investigators wrote that Gokey had become radicalized by online comments pushing the false narrative that transgender people are to blame for acts of violence.
In the 14-minute call, Gokey threatened to “shoot up” Cruisin 7th, a popular LGBTQ+ bar near his apartment. When officers arrived for a welfare check, he confirmed making the threat and told them “radical left violence breeds a far-right response.” He added that while he did not own a firearm, “guns are accessible because it is America.”
The affidavit also notes Gokey praised Kirk as a “martyr,” repeated extremist talking points, and made clear he wanted to “harm others to send a message.”
Cruisin 7th, known for drag shows and LGBTQ+ community events, was specifically identified as a target.
Police say this was not Gokey’s first troubling contact with authorities. Earlier this month, he allegedly threatened to shoot bystanders to force a faster response to a call. Days earlier, he was transported to a crisis center after threatening suicide.
Phoenix’s Bias Crimes Unit and Violent Crimes Bureau detained Gokey without incident. He was booked on multiple felony charges.