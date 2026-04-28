Phoenix’s ‘May Day’ protest: When, where and what to know

There won’t be a typical First Friday in downtown Phoenix this month. Instead, local organizers have planned a rally with DJs and a march throughout the city as part of a nationwide day of action.

In Phoenix, thousands of protesters have shown up at the Arizona Capitol and throughout the Valley to oppose the Trump administration’s policies in various protests through the administration’s first 16 months. On Friday, organizers appear to be switching up the routine for “May Day” or International Workers Day, which has historically been a day to advocate for workers’ rights.

The event, which will be held downtown in the evening, will feature a free concert, food trucks and a march through downtown Phoenix, with speeches from local leaders along the way. Demands from organizers include taxing the rich, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ending the war in Iran and “expanding democracy, not corporate power,” according to the organizing website.

Additionally, organizers are asking participants to sign a pledge agreeing to “no school, no work, no shopping” on the day of the protest to “disrupt the violent billionaire takeover of our country and to put working families first,” according to the pledge.

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Here’s what you should know about Friday’s event.

When is Phoenix’s ‘May Day’ protest? In Phoenix, the protest will start at 5 p.m. on May 1. The movement’s organizing link identified the end time as 8 p.m.

Where is Phoenix’s ‘May Day’ protest? The protest will begin at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix, specifically at Urban Plaza, which is the concrete patio area directly south of Burton Barr Central Library. The address is 67 W. Culver Street. Protesters will march a 2.1-mile route from Hance Park through downtown Phoenix, with several stops for speakers. Organizers have not made a route public, but the march will end back at Hance Park for final speakers, music and food trucks.

If protesters can’t (or don’t want to) make the 2.1-mile loop, they can stay at Hance Park during the march, where there will still be additional DJ sets and activities to enjoy. Additionally, if protesters don’t want to walk the full length of the route, they can hop on a shuttle at any stop or take the light rail back to Hance Park, according to the organizing link.

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Who is organizing this protest? Across the country, hundreds of organizations are involved in organizing Friday’s day of action, according to the nationwide site. That includes 50501, specifically Phoenix’s chapter, and Phoenix Democratic Socialists of America. Locally, Organized Power in Numbers, MELT Fest, East Valley Unite, 50501 Arizona, Gilbert Good Trouble and Progress Arizona are also involved with organizing.

What should I know before I go to the protest? Protesters can bring signs, banners, posters and flags. It may also be a good idea to bring some water and snacks, as temperatures could reach 90 degrees on Friday, although there will be food trucks on site.

DJs at the event’s free concert include Randy Perez, Donnie Six and Freaknix.

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There will be porta-potties on site, and public bathrooms are also available in the park near the Culver Street parking lot or playground.

Organizers are also committed to “nonviolent action” and expect participants to “de-escalate any potential confrontation” and act lawfully. Attendees should also leave weapons of any kind at home, including weapons that may be legally permitted.

How can I get to Hance Park? Public parking is available near and around Hance Park, including at Culver Street bordering the park, the 3rd Avenue lot at the Japanese Friendship Garden and Burton Barr Library’s lot along Central Avenue. There are also various street parking spaces available around downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row.

However, parking, especially on a Friday in downtown Phoenix, might be tough. Organizers recommend that attendees carpool or take the Valley Metro light rail, if possible. The nearest light rail stop is at Central Avenue and Culver Street, although the next stop (Roosevelt/Central Avenue) is also convenient.

Are there any other protests happening in Arizona? If you’re not in the Valley or don’t feel like dealing with downtown Phoenix’s Friday traffic, organizers have other protests happening across the state.

Outside of the Valley, “May Day” protests are happening in several Tucson locations, Yuma, Patagonia, Safford, Show Low, Prescott, Sedona and Payson. A complete list of Arizona’s “May Day” protesters is available at MayDayStrong.org. In the Valley area, they include protests in: