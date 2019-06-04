Phoenix Mountain Chopper Rescue Turns Into Spin Ride From Hell

An elderly woman's hiking day on one of Phoenix's popular urban mountains spun out of control, literally, on Tuesday after she needed a helicopter rescue.

Social media lit up during and after the morning rescue as people shared TV news chopper video of the woman's nauseating, spinning ride on a stretcher hanging by a rope below the rescue helicopter as it flew over Piestewa Peak.

The spinning was clearly a problem, beginning as rotor wash from the rescue chopper set the stretcher whirling. The woman seemed to be turning at a pace of about 150 rotations per minute at one point.

Phoenix Fire Department official held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to help the public understand what happened. To the experts, the spinning stretcher was "very rare," but no big deal.

Paul Apolinar, chief pilot for Phoenix police, explained that out of 210 rescues the department has conducted involving stretchers beneath helicopters in the past six years, spinning events have occurred twice.

The department received the call about a woman requiring a rescue on Piestewa at about 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old woman had slipped and hit the ground while on the summit trail of the 2,612-foot mountain, injuring her head and face, Phoenix Fire Captain Bobby Dubnow explained. She began experiencing disorientation and couldn't walk.

Rescuers decided to go with a long-line rescue with a helicopter, given her position on the mountain. After she was aloft in the Stokes basket, a line normally would have been attached to stop any spinning. But the line wasn't hooked on this time, fire officials said, and the patient began turning as a hoist attempted to bring her into the helicopter. The spinning soon reached Six Flags-ride proportions, or worse, as the video shows.

Yet the victim "suffered no ill effects from that spin," Dubnow said. "She had dizziness and nausea," and was given medication for that, he added.

She was treated for her hiking injuries at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.