 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
4

Phoenix Mountain Chopper Rescue Turns Into Spin Ride From Hell

Ray Stern | June 4, 2019 | 5:13pm
AA

An elderly woman's hiking day on one of Phoenix's popular urban mountains spun out of control, literally, on Tuesday after she needed a helicopter rescue.

Social media lit up during and after the morning rescue as people shared TV news chopper video of the woman's nauseating, spinning ride on a stretcher hanging by a rope below the rescue helicopter as it flew over Piestewa Peak.

The spinning was clearly a problem, beginning as rotor wash from the rescue chopper set the stretcher whirling. The woman seemed to be turning at a pace of about 150 rotations per minute at one point.

Related Stories

Phoenix Fire Department official held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to help the public understand what happened. To the experts, the spinning stretcher was "very rare," but no big deal.

Paul Apolinar, chief pilot for Phoenix police, explained that out of 210 rescues the department has conducted involving stretchers beneath helicopters in the past six years, spinning events have occurred twice.

The department received the call about a woman requiring a rescue on Piestewa at about 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old woman had slipped and hit the ground while on the summit trail of the 2,612-foot mountain, injuring her head and face, Phoenix Fire Captain Bobby Dubnow explained. She began experiencing disorientation and couldn't walk.

Rescuers decided to go with a long-line rescue with a helicopter, given her position on the mountain. After she was aloft in the Stokes basket, a line normally would have been attached to stop any spinning. But the line wasn't hooked on this time, fire officials said, and the patient began turning as a hoist attempted to bring her into the helicopter. The spinning soon reached Six Flags-ride proportions, or worse, as the video shows.

Yet the victim "suffered no ill effects from that spin," Dubnow said. "She had dizziness and nausea," and was given medication for that, he added.

She was treated for her hiking injuries at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

 
Ray Stern has worked as a newspaper reporter in Arizona for more than two decades. He's won many awards for his reporting, including the Arizona Press Club's Don Bolles Award for Investigative Journalism.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >