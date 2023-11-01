Photos: Phoenix Pride served LGBTQ+ fabulousness all weekend long

Rainbow revelry took over Steele Indian School Park last month as Phoenix Pride delivered a weekend of floats, artists, vendors and activism.
The annual event, held Oct. 21-22, also made some history this year: Gov. Katie Hobbs reiterated her support for LGBTQ+ issues
from the main stage and became the first Arizona governor to appear at Phoenix Pride. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Mayor Kate Gallego also celebrated with festival attendees.
But it’s the people that make this festival. Seven stages of entertainment and dozens of exhibitors — nevermind an hours-long parade — just added to the Pride vibes throughout the weekend.
4Some Revue, a popular drag show on Fridays at Kobalt Bar, put on an amazing performance during Pride on Oct. 21.
It's all about the outfit at Phoenix Pride.
Longtime Phoenix Pride attendees Josh, Justin, Derek, Jules and Dylan partied into the nighttime.
The Bistro Stage offered a pleasant escape from the usual Pride festivities and offered bans and artists with a variety of musical styles.
Jessica, Jacob and Declan Lavelle enjoying a lovely Sunday afternoon on Oct. 22 at Phoenix Pride.
Strolling through the vendor village, Jay and DJ Matthews shopped the booths.
Majik, a residency of Stacy's at Melrose, closing out their epic performance on the main stage on Oct. 22.
Sam and Cassie got engaged in a beautiful moment at Phoenix Pride.
Pride-goers taking a breather from walking through the festivities at Steele Indian School Park.
It can't be a festival without street fair food and like always there was all the classics you would want.
Steve and Micaela Simon of Be Well Family Care had a busy booth all weekend offering information along with cool custom merch.
Friends Anna Marie Ricci, Angelica Hernandez, Anja trncic and Matthew Fernandez having a blast at the festival.
Local artist Ashley Macis created this art for the festival and raised money for her non-profit Trans Queer Pueblo.
Kade Brown, Syd Rakos and SammiesGroovyGear hanging out around the festival and checking out vendors.
Crowds at Phoenix Pride lasted well into the nights on Oct. 21-22.
Mx Phoenix Pride 2023 Sassy D DeMornay celebrated with friends Alexandria Roberts and Makayla Weathers.
The main stage crowd grew as the night progressed and the performances heated up on Oct. 21.
The Latin Stage never fails to deliver all the hunky dancers you want to see during Phoenix Pride.
The infamous Kalliope Dance Stage by Walter Studios was full of music all weekend long.
