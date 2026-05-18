Home prices have jumped the most in these Valley cities

Audio By Carbonatix
Ever open Zillow to look at home prices in your neighborhood and feel your eyes pop out of your head? Do you regret not buying a home 10 years ago when you had a small hope of affording the down payment? Do you ever wonder, “Is it just me, or have home prices really gone up here in the past decade?”
Despite a recent (small) drop in home prices, it’s not just you. It’s Phoenix. And Mesa. And 13 other Phoenix suburbs.
Phoenix and Mesa ranked 11th and 12th out of 54 cities included in Construction Coverage’s list of large U.S. cities with the biggest home price increases over the past decade. According to the construction website, housing prices in Phoenix rose 99.3% between 2016 and 2026. They went up 98.9% in Mesa in the same timeframe. According to the report, median home prices in Phoenix rose from $205,835 to $410,169 during that 10-year period, and in Mesa, they rose from $218,790 to $435,134.
Phoenix and Mesa ranked 207th and 210th in the overall list of 691 cities ––– large, midsize and small ––– included in the study. In all, fifteen Phoenix suburbs were included in the list. Arizona as a state ranked 14th in the country, with a 94.3% increase in home prices between 2016 and 2026.
For the study, Construction Coverage analyzed data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau, defining large cities as having more than 350,000 people, midsize as having 150,000 to 350,000 and small as having less than 150,000. It compared median home values in each city in March 2016 with the same metric from March 2026. Construction Coverage then used Census Bureau data to calculate percentage changes in median household income for each city between 2014 and 2024.
Here’s how the 15 different Phoenix suburbs ranked for home price increases in the past decade.
15. Goodyear
All cities: 365th of 691
Small cities: 265th of 512
10-year median home price change: up 82.2%
March 2016 home price: $257,601
March 2026 home price: $469,424
Median household income, as of 2024: $103,319
10-year median household income change: up 47.0%
14. Chandler
All cities: 342nd of 691
Midsize cities: 70th of 125
10-year median home price change: up 84.8%
March 2016 home price: $283,636
March 2026 home price: $524,156
Median household income, as of 2024: $108,095
10-year median household income change: up 50.0%
13. Peoria
All cities: 318th of 691
Midsize cities: 66th of 125
10-year median home price change: up 87.5%
March 2016 home price: $260,519
March 2026 home price: $488,596
Median household income, as of 2024: $95,815
10-year median household income change: up 52.0%
12. Surprise
All cities: 302nd of 691
Midsize cities: 62nd of 125
10-year median home price change: up 88.5%
March 2016 home price: $224,100
March 2026 home price: $422,473
Median household income, as of 2024: $96,711
10-year median household income change: up 63.7%
11. Tempe
All cities: 298th of 691
Midsize cities: 60th of 125
10-year median home price change: up 89.0%
March 2016 home price: $247,791
March 2026 home price: $468,281
Median household income, as of 2024: $79,633
10-year median household income change: up 65.3%
10. Gilbert
All cities: 248th of 691
Midsize cities: 49th of 125
10-year median home price percentage change: up 94.8%
March 2016 home price: $293,942
March 2026 home price: $572,507
Median household income, as of 2024: $122,551
10-year median household income change: up 50.4%
9. Maricopa
All cities: 236th of 691
Small cities: 177th of 512
10-year median home price change: up 96.4%
March 2016 home price: $176,318
March 2026 home price: $346,284
Median household income, as of 2024: $96,391
10-year median household income change: up 47.8%
8. Scottsdale
All cities: 231st of 691
Midsize cities: 43rd of 125
10-year median home price change: up 96.9%
March 2016 home price: $435,670
March 2026 home price: $858,022
Median household income, as of 2024: $110,886
10-year median household income change: up 53.0%
7. Mesa
All cities: 210th of 691
Large cities: 12th of 54
10-year median home price change: up 98.9%
March 2016 home price: $218,790
March 2026 home price: $435,134
Median household income, as of 2024: $82,752
10-year median household income change: up 71.5%
6. Phoenix
All cities: 207th of 691
Large cities: 11th of 54
10-year median home price change: up 99.3%
March 2016 home price: $205,835
March 2026 home price: $410,169
Median household income, as of 2024: $81,332
10-year median household income change: up 73.5%
5. Glendale
All cities: 177th of 691
Midsize cities: 30th of 125
10-year median home price change: up 103.1%
March 2016 home price: $200,533
March 2026 home price: $407,332
Median household income, as of 2024: $73,530
10-year median household income change: up 56.9%
4. Buckeye
All cities: 160th of 691
Small cities: 126th of 512
10-year median home price change: up 105.3%
March 2016 home price: $192,619
March 2026 home price: $395,376
Median household income, as of 2024: $99,486
10-year median household income change: up 69.5%
3. Avondale
All cities: 158th of 691
Small cities: 124th of 512
10-year median home price change: up 105.8%
March 2016 home price: $193,649
March 2026 home price: $398,568
Median household income, as of 2024: $86,123
10-year median household income change: up 50.6%
2. Queen Creek
All cities: 134th of 691
Small cities: 102nd of 512
10-year median home price change: up 108.3%
March 2016 home price: $303,471
March 2026 home price: $632,223
Median household income, as of 2024: $141,978
10-year median household income change: up 69.4%
1. San Tan Valley
All cities: 126th of 691
Small cities: 96th of 512
10-year median home price change: up 109.3%
March 2016 home price: $189,534
March 2026 home price: $396,622
Median household income, as of 2024: $96,713
10-year median household income change: up 61.5%