Home prices have jumped the most in these Valley cities

Ever open Zillow to look at home prices in your neighborhood and feel your eyes pop out of your head? Do you regret not buying a home 10 years ago when you had a small hope of affording the down payment? Do you ever wonder, “Is it just me, or have home prices really gone up here in the past decade?”

Despite a recent (small) drop in home prices, it’s not just you. It’s Phoenix. And Mesa. And 13 other Phoenix suburbs.

Phoenix and Mesa ranked 11th and 12th out of 54 cities included in Construction Coverage’s list of large U.S. cities with the biggest home price increases over the past decade. According to the construction website, housing prices in Phoenix rose 99.3% between 2016 and 2026. They went up 98.9% in Mesa in the same timeframe. According to the report, median home prices in Phoenix rose from $205,835 to $410,169 during that 10-year period, and in Mesa, they rose from $218,790 to $435,134.

Phoenix and Mesa ranked 207th and 210th in the overall list of 691 cities ––– large, midsize and small ––– included in the study. In all, fifteen Phoenix suburbs were included in the list. Arizona as a state ranked 14th in the country, with a 94.3% increase in home prices between 2016 and 2026.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the This Week’s Top Stories newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: ICYMI: Today’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

For the study, Construction Coverage analyzed data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau, defining large cities as having more than 350,000 people, midsize as having 150,000 to 350,000 and small as having less than 150,000. It compared median home values in each city in March 2016 with the same metric from March 2026. Construction Coverage then used Census Bureau data to calculate percentage changes in median household income for each city between 2014 and 2024.

Here’s how the 15 different Phoenix suburbs ranked for home price increases in the past decade.

15. Goodyear All cities: 365th of 691

Small cities: 265th of 512 10-year median home price change: up 82.2%

March 2016 home price: $257,601

March 2026 home price: $469,424

Median household income, as of 2024: $103,319

10-year median household income change: up 47.0%

14. Chandler All cities: 342nd of 691

Midsize cities: 70th of 125 10-year median home price change: up 84.8%

March 2016 home price: $283,636

March 2026 home price: $524,156

Median household income, as of 2024: $108,095

10-year median household income change: up 50.0%

advertisement advertisement

13. Peoria All cities: 318th of 691

Midsize cities: 66th of 125 10-year median home price change: up 87.5%

March 2016 home price: $260,519

March 2026 home price: $488,596

Median household income, as of 2024: $95,815

10-year median household income change: up 52.0%

12. Surprise All cities: 302nd of 691

Midsize cities: 62nd of 125 10-year median home price change: up 88.5%

March 2016 home price: $224,100

March 2026 home price: $422,473

Median household income, as of 2024: $96,711

10-year median household income change: up 63.7%

11. Tempe All cities: 298th of 691

Midsize cities: 60th of 125 10-year median home price change: up 89.0%

March 2016 home price: $247,791

March 2026 home price: $468,281

Median household income, as of 2024: $79,633

10-year median household income change: up 65.3%

10. Gilbert All cities: 248th of 691

Midsize cities: 49th of 125 10-year median home price percentage change: up 94.8%

March 2016 home price: $293,942

March 2026 home price: $572,507

Median household income, as of 2024: $122,551

10-year median household income change: up 50.4%

advertisement

9. Maricopa All cities: 236th of 691

Small cities: 177th of 512 10-year median home price change: up 96.4%

March 2016 home price: $176,318

March 2026 home price: $346,284

Median household income, as of 2024: $96,391

10-year median household income change: up 47.8%

8. Scottsdale All cities: 231st of 691

Midsize cities: 43rd of 125 10-year median home price change: up 96.9%

March 2016 home price: $435,670

March 2026 home price: $858,022

Median household income, as of 2024: $110,886

10-year median household income change: up 53.0%

7. Mesa All cities: 210th of 691

Large cities: 12th of 54 10-year median home price change: up 98.9%

March 2016 home price: $218,790

March 2026 home price: $435,134

Median household income, as of 2024: $82,752

10-year median household income change: up 71.5%

6. Phoenix All cities: 207th of 691

Large cities: 11th of 54 10-year median home price change: up 99.3%

March 2016 home price: $205,835

March 2026 home price: $410,169

Median household income, as of 2024: $81,332

10-year median household income change: up 73.5%

advertisement advertisement

5. Glendale All cities: 177th of 691

Midsize cities: 30th of 125 10-year median home price change: up 103.1%

March 2016 home price: $200,533

March 2026 home price: $407,332

Median household income, as of 2024: $73,530

10-year median household income change: up 56.9%

4. Buckeye All cities: 160th of 691

Small cities: 126th of 512 10-year median home price change: up 105.3%

March 2016 home price: $192,619

March 2026 home price: $395,376

Median household income, as of 2024: $99,486

10-year median household income change: up 69.5%

3. Avondale All cities: 158th of 691

Small cities: 124th of 512 10-year median home price change: up 105.8%

March 2016 home price: $193,649

March 2026 home price: $398,568

Median household income, as of 2024: $86,123

10-year median household income change: up 50.6%

2. Queen Creek All cities: 134th of 691

Small cities: 102nd of 512 10-year median home price change: up 108.3%

March 2016 home price: $303,471

March 2026 home price: $632,223

Median household income, as of 2024: $141,978

10-year median household income change: up 69.4%