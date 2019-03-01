County Attorney Bill Montgomery Misses Shot for Arizona Supreme Court

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery did not make the cut for a shortlist of Arizona Supreme Court candidates.

On Friday, the Arizona Commission on Appellate Court Appointments announced a shortlist of five candidates the commission has recommended to Governor Doug Ducey.

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery, the influential Republican politician overseeing one of the most populous counties in the nation, did not make the cut.

The candidates submitted to the governor include three judges from the Arizona Court of Appeals, a Pima County Superior Court judge, and an attorney at the well-known law firm Snell and Wilmer. Three nominees are Republicans and two are Democrats.