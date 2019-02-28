Ready, Aim, Prison: Scottsdale Shooting Champ Matthew Burkett Sentenced for Fraud

Matthew Burkett was sentenced on Wednesday for scamming customers of his Scottsdale business, Predator Tactical.

National shooting champion Matthew Burkett was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison on Wednesday for defrauding clients of his Scottsdale gun-making company.

Burkett, who lives in Scottsdale, was also ordered by a judge in the U.S. District Court of Missouri to pay $576,100.48 in restitution to the victims.

He's famous in the shooting world, having racked up more than 150 state, national, and world titles in pistol competitions. He starred in three seasons of "Top Shot" on the History Channel, was featured in NBC Sports Network’s "3-Gun Nation," and had a popular line of instructional DVDs.