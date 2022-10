Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women

Blake Masters has women problems.On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.Their very public split with Masters was all about abortion. Abortion is illegal again in Arizona, and Masters, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate, wants a national ban. He's also called abortion “demonic” and equated it to “religious sacrifice” and “genocide.” Carter said he's gone too far.“Blake Masters is too extreme for Arizona,” Carter said. “The majority of Arizonans want some sort of exception for rape and incest. That does not exist in the bill today, and Blake Masters wants to take this type of a prohibition nationally.”“Criminalizing doctors for providing care to women at the time when they need it the most is not what we need in Arizona,” Carter said.The woman also criticized Masters for peddling the Big Lie conspiracy theory about the 2020 election, calling the gender pay gap “a myth,” and planning to dismantle Social Security. His racist cosplay probably doesn't help, either. “Some things are worth crossing party lines for,” Hoberg said. "Rejecting a candidate with downright dangerous beliefs is definitely one of them.”A spokesperson for Masters' campaign did not respond to questions from