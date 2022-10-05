Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women

Carter, a 10-year veteran state lawmaker, served in the same chamber as Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who’s pitted against Kari Lake in the governor’s race. She applauded Hobbs’ willingness to cross the aisle and said that Hobbs and Kelly are more reminiscent of the “pragmatism of [former U.S. Senator John] McCain” than any current Republican on the statewide ticket.For Carter and so many other women, it all comes down to Masters’ talking points on abortion.“I think it's always kind of a ‘gotcha’ to go to like, well, you're going to incarcerate women who get abortions? No, you make it illegal, and you punish Planned Parenthood. You punish the doctors,'”

Roe v. Wade

click to enlarge Peggy Neely, a former vice mayor of Phoenix, was among a trio of Republican women who denounced GOP U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters. Elias Weiss

At a February gathering of the Queen Creek-San Tan Valley Republican Women Federated club, Masters proclaimed, “The federal government needs to step in and say, 'We recognize life here, and no state can permit abortion.'” He added that overturning the landmarkdecision “isn’t enough.”But an all-out ban on abortion doesn't appeal to Republican women, Neely said.Neely said was suffering from a women’s health ailment several years ago as she served as vice mayor and underwent a life-saving operation by a trusted gynecologist.“If I wasn’t allowed to take the procedure that I did, I would have died,” she said, asking of Masters, “Why should his granddaughter have fewer rights than his grandmother did?”Neely isn’t the only Republican woman who thinks criminalizing healthcare providers is out of step with the electorate in Arizona.“[Masters] wants to put doctors behind bars for providing health care to women when they need it most,” Hoberg said. “We have a voice, and our lives should reflect that. Women in Arizona refuse to go back.”