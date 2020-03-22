 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The 2019 novel coronavirus.
The 2019 novel coronavirus.
CDC

Second Death From Coronavirus Reported in Arizona Is Maricopa County Man

Meg O'Connor | March 22, 2020 | 9:31am
AA

A second person has died from the 2019 novel coronavirus in Arizona, health officials announced this morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services and Maricopa County Department of Public Health, the deceased person is a man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions.

Officials reported Arizona's first person to die from COVID-19 on Friday. He was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions, and he worked for the Phoenix Aviation Department, according to a letter City Manager Ed Zuercher sent employees. Zuercher said the man worked in a remote office of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and had minimal public interaction with any of the terminals and airport facilities.

This morning, ADHS reported that there are 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona:

COVID-19 from ADHS as of Sunday morning
ADHS

"COVID-19 is a serious disease that can be fatal in anyone, especially our elderly population and people with underlying health conditions," a press release from ADHS states. "ADHS expects to see more cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, and there could be additional deaths. ADHS advises everyone to take precautions."

 
Meg O'Connor is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times. She previously worked for the Miami New Times.

