Sinema Votes For Conviction in Trump Impeachment Trial

Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema voted to convict President Donald Trump on counts of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the impeachment trial that has captivated the nation.

Sinema's decision ends months of speculation over whether Arizona's senior senator would follow her Democratic colleagues on whether Trump should be removed from office for withholding nearly $400 million in foreign aid to Ukraine in an attempt to damage his political rival, Joe Biden.

Casting herself as a centrist during a moment of extreme political division, Sinema did not comment on her vote until Wednesday, the day the Senate acquitted Trump on both articles of impeachment.

Senator Martha McSally, Sinema's GOP counterpart, joined nearly every other Republican in voting to acquit Trump. Only Massachusetts Senator Mitt Romney bucked the party line on the impeachment vote.

While McSally faces a tough election battle against Democrat Mark Kelly in November; Sinema's seat is not up for re-election until 2024.

Read Sinema's full statement below: