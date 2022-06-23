Calling All Armchair Sleuths: This VR App Shows Real Crime Scenes to Find Missing Persons in Arizona

click to enlarge Daniel Robinson, 24, went missing in Buckeye on June 23, 2021. PleaseHelpFindDaniel.com

CrimeDoor sends push notifications when you pass by an area that was once a murder scene. Peep through your smartphone camera and you'll see the body, complete with blood, shattered glass, and all the other macabre details.

A geo-targeted case profile map alerts users of murders, missing persons, and unsolved cases in their area.

With CrimeDoor's new virtual reality technology, users can step back into Manhattan in 1980 and explore the scene where John Lennon was shot dead.

There will be a volunteer search for Robinson from 5:45-10:30 a.m. Saturday, in the same area of Buckeye where he went missing a year ago. Later that day, the CrimeDoor team will be available at the Arizona State Capitol lawn at 6:30 p.m. to build case files for any concerned families in the area still looking for their missing loved ones.



“It may be the thing that a responsible citizen sees, and something jogs their memory,” said Richardson. “It could be a case that’s been sitting idly for 15 years and somebody new picks up the case file, and they have a different visual perspective than anyone else who has looked at it.”



He’s still haunted by cases that he couldn't solve. And he believes that, with “intelligence-based investigating” during his career, he might have solved those cases.



“If I had new tools to utilize, fuck yeah,” Richardson said. “I’d take it. Technology is evolving.”

