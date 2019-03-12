We Fix Ugly Pools™ Sues Company Formerly Known as We Fix Ugly Houses

Hot damn! Now there's a job for the Ugly Pool Guy

We Fix Ugly Pools, a Peoria pool remodeling company, last month filed a federal trademark lawsuit against We Can Fix It Remodeling, a Phoenix business formerly known as We Fix Ugly Houses.

The civil complaint is the second time in six months the pool refurbisher has sued the similarly named business, which spruces up kitchens, bathrooms, and patios.

Brian Morris, the owner of We Fix Ugly Pools, obtained a trademark for his company’s name in 2007. Morris, who brands himself as the Ugly Pool Guy, claimed in September that the company formerly known We Fix Ugly Houses violated his trademark.