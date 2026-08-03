Phoenix reacts to The Rhythm Room’s impending closure

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The news hit local concertgoers and members of Phoenix’s music scene out of the blue.
Last week, The Rhythm Room’s longtime owner Bob Corritore announced he will be closing he will close the iconic Phoenix club at the end of May 2027. The longtime bluesman and harmonica player, who’s turning 70 in September, says he’s ready for “the next chapter” of his life after more than 35 years in business.
The announcement struck a chord. The Rhythm Room’s regulars and local music fans were shocked and saddened by the news and flooded social media with their memories of the blues club and music venue. Some couldn’t believe the club would be gone after more than three decades. Others lamented the fact that another beloved piece of Phoenix music history was disappearing.
Mostly, they shared memories of The Rhythm Room, including their favorite shows and best memories of the place.
Here’s what Valley music fans had to say about The Rhythm Room’s impending closure.
Saw Leon Russell and his daughter there along with Jesse Colin Young to my right and Glen Campbell seated inches in front of me. Goodbye old friend and thanks for the memories
Robert on Facebook
No, say it isn’t so! I’ve seen so many legends here.
Colleen on Facebook
AZ has lost so many great old venues over the years.
marie.margaret17 on Instagram
The last of the killer independents! Went there for years and loved every minute of it. Legends played there and still do. Bob was a gracious steward and deserves his place in Phoenix music history. My dream of winning the lottery and buying the place never materialized but it was fun for a while.
doubleskidmarks on Instagram
Very sad to read this. Hope someone takes up the mantle and keeps the place, and live music alive.
Sharon on Facebook
I saw Sistah Blue there so many times…what a great venue for live music!
Jennifer on Facebook
Some of the best of the best have played there. Hope someone saves it.
Bo on Facebook
My wife and I saw Leon Redbone perform there a few years back. Great show!!
James on Facebook
Sad to hear, but thanks for the ride. Many great moments in that place. The people who love great music appreciate you and all that you have done here in the valley.
Adam on Facebook
Another independent venue dying in the age of LiveNation. First venue I saw Sturgill Simpson at in 2014
Phunguy on Instagram
Bob is a local legend and while I’m saddened to hear that our beloved gem, @rhythmroom will be closing, I’m very happy that Bob will get to retire and enjoy some chill time and new adventures. It’s anyone’s guess if Bob would like to sunset RR as his swan song or if it’s even going to be an option as a sale.
Jhenifershipe on Instagram
This ruined the summer, love rhythm room! I’ve seen so many young bands and legacy acts too!
juantanamobay on Instagram