Phoenix reacts to The Rhythm Room’s impending closure

The Rhythm Room in Phoenix which first opened in 1991 and has hosted thousands of concerts.

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The news hit local concertgoers and members of Phoenix’s music scene out of the blue.

Last week, The Rhythm Room’s longtime owner Bob Corritore announced he will be closing he will close the iconic Phoenix club at the end of May 2027. The longtime bluesman and harmonica player, who’s turning 70 in September, says he’s ready for “the next chapter” of his life after more than 35 years in business.

The announcement struck a chord. The Rhythm Room’s regulars and local music fans were shocked and saddened by the news and flooded social media with their memories of the blues club and music venue. Some couldn’t believe the club would be gone after more than three decades. Others lamented the fact that another beloved piece of Phoenix music history was disappearing.

Mostly, they shared memories of The Rhythm Room, including their favorite shows and best memories of the place.

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Here’s what Valley music fans had to say about The Rhythm Room’s impending closure.

Saw Leon Russell and his daughter there along with Jesse Colin Young to my right and Glen Campbell seated inches in front of me. Goodbye old friend and thanks for the memories Robert on Facebook

No, say it isn’t so! I’ve seen so many legends here. Colleen on Facebook

AZ has lost so many great old venues over the years. marie.margaret17 on Instagram

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Rhythm Room owner, bluesman and harmonica player Bob Corritore. Dragin Trasic

The last of the killer independents! Went there for years and loved every minute of it. Legends played there and still do. Bob was a gracious steward and deserves his place in Phoenix music history. My dream of winning the lottery and buying the place never materialized but it was fun for a while. doubleskidmarks on Instagram

Very sad to read this. Hope someone takes up the mantle and keeps the place, and live music alive. Sharon on Facebook

I saw Sistah Blue there so many times…what a great venue for live music! Jennifer on Facebook

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Some of the best of the best have played there. Hope someone saves it. Bo on Facebook

My wife and I saw Leon Redbone perform there a few years back. Great show!! James on Facebook

Sad to hear, but thanks for the ride. Many great moments in that place. The people who love great music appreciate you and all that you have done here in the valley. Adam on Facebook

Another independent venue dying in the age of LiveNation. First venue I saw Sturgill Simpson at in 2014 Phunguy on Instagram

Bob is a local legend and while I’m saddened to hear that our beloved gem, @rhythmroom will be closing, I’m very happy that Bob will get to retire and enjoy some chill time and new adventures. It’s anyone’s guess if Bob would like to sunset RR as his swan song or if it’s even going to be an option as a sale. Jhenifershipe on Instagram