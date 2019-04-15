1099 Problems: Nine Best Restaurants for Tax Day Specials

Today is Tax Day — a long celebrated American tradition. Whether you filed your taxes in January or spent the weekend scrambling to figure out your affairs, we rounded up some of the better specials for this special day from several Valley restaurants. There're deals on pizza and wine, beer and burgers, and all day happy hours for those looking to celebrate (or you know, the opposite).

And expect to spend between $4.15 and $10.99. It’s not a sexy holiday, but it is an inalienable right.

Sauce Pizza & Wine

Multiple Locations



After smashing that submit button, few things are more rewarding than a glass of wine. That’s why Sauce restaurants will be offering glasses of wine or draft beer for $4.15. They know how hard you’ve been working on those 1099s.

NPX: A Neighborhood Joint 4717 East Bell Road



NPX customers will be able to get all dinners and sandwiches on the menu for $10.40 on today. This means you can squeeze a few more dollars from your return and get your Pittsburgh sandwich fix for way less than you owe the IRS. Or if you’re trying to forget that, they’ll also have an Income Tax Martini for $5.

Fired Pie Multiple Locations



Fired Pie is offering a one-topping pizza for $4.15 at any of their locations throughout the Valley. It’s a great option for anyone who likes to exercise a little more financial control over their lunch when they’ve lost it elsewhere. Fired Pie is a build-your-own-pizza joint with tons of ingredients and different sauces from which to choose.

EXPAND Courtesy of Serrano’s

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants

Multiple Locations



On Tax Day all Serrano’s locations become a taco-special speakeasy. Nothing is actually different, but if you tell the waiter “tax day” you can get a taco, rice, and beans for $4.15 today. It’s also recommended that you pull your server aside and whisper it into his or her ear like you’re telling a secret.

The Vig

Multiple Locations



On Monday, all locations of The Vig will have happy hour pricing on beer, wine, and cocktails until close. This means that customers can get a VIGnature cocktail like the Daily Mule or Summer Spritzers for $6. Draft beer for $4 and glasses of wine range from $5 to $10. And because you save on booze, you can treat yourself to the 7 Layer Chocolate Cake for dessert and soothe your weary, broke soul.

Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen

5813 North Seventh Street



Today at Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen, Up Town Ritas and build your own daiquiris will be $4.15 so you can effectively forget that you ever knew what a 1099 was to begin with. They will also have their cheese fondue available for $4.15 in case you got a return and feel like splurging.

Match Restaurant & Lounge

1100 North Central Avenue



Match Restaurant & Lounge in the Found:RE hotel will be taking $10.99 off any meal ticket that’s $50 or more. So go wild, chase away those visions of tax forms with apricot habañero wings or a strawberry barbecue pulled pork sandwich.

Courtesy of Grimaldi's

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Multiple Locations



Go to any Grimaldi’s in the Valley and get a 16-inch cheese pizza for $10.40. There are few things better than fresh pizza crust covered in rich, melted cheese, cooked in a brick oven. Add a glass of wine and for a sweet moment you might be able to forget what numbers even are and that money only exists because we all share a belief in it.

Kona Ice

Multiple Locations



Kona Ice trucks around the Valley will be giving out free cups of tropical shaved ice and copious amounts of island vibes. Douse your soft-as-snow ice with any combination of flavors from the truck’s Flavor Wave. Flavors could be anything from bourbon black cherry vanilla or lavender lemonade and cheesecake. Find the local truck schedule on their website.

Spinelli’s Pizzeria

420 South Mill Avenue, Tempe



Mention “Tax Man” to your Spinelli’s server and get a free, deep-fried Oreo dessert with any purchase. Because nothing can fill the hole left by the IRS quite like a few deep-fried cookies.