12 Festive Food Events in Greater Phoenix This December

The countdown is now on to Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year's, and other beloved end-of-year holidays, but that doesn't mean restaurants in the Valley only have that on the brain. Sure, there is an ugly sweater contest and a holiday wine-and-dine night complete with carriage rides on this list, but there's also a fundraiser, a dinner series led by top chefs, a chicken-and-beer festival, and even a New Year's Eve preparty.

December is shaping up to be a good one.

Holiday Wine & Dine Event Thursday, December 5

The SHOPS Gainey Village

8777-8989 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



The SHOPS Gainey Village's fourth annual free event is a good way to kick off the upcoming holiday season. From 4 to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy festive horse-and-carriage rides around the shopping center, listen to live music, sip on juice samples at Kaleidoscope Juice, and drink coffee and hot chocolate provided by Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. For those 21 and older, complimentary wine tastings will be available at Pomo Pizzeria, Koi Poke, Famous 48, and The Living Room.

EXPAND LDV Winery in Scottsdale. Kate Peifer

Cork Crafting Saturday, December 7

LDV Winery

6951 East First Street, Scottsdale



Need a DIY gift or piece of home decor? Complete a holiday craft project at this $10-per-person event at LDV Winery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You'll get a glue gun and access to as many wine corks as you need. Register by calling the tasting room at 480-664-4822 or by emailing info@LDVWinery.com.

Holiday Artisan Market Saturday, December 7

Tracy Dempsey Originals/ODV Wines

1325 West University Drive, Tempe



Tracy Dempsey Originals and ODV Wines' annual event is back, taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be samples, demos, and holiday shopping galore from vendors like Stoic Cider, Carolina's Chocolate, and Wonder Mustard. It's sure to be fun and a great opportunity to stock up on gifts for your foodie friends and family.

Fresh Millions has a varied menu. Fresh Millions

Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center Fundraising Event Saturday, December 7

Fresh Millions

1515 North Gilbert Road, #105, Gilbert



Fresh Millions is giving back if you dine in at this event from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. In fact, 50 percent of all purchases will be donated to the Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, and there will also be food samples and cancer awareness information. The restaurant serves up a variety of food choices, from make-your-own stir fry bowls to panini sandwiches and wraps.

EXPAND Executive Chef Russell LaCasce. ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho

Monday Night Chef's Table Monday, December 9

ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho

6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



This month, Champagne is being paired with a special four-course menu created especially for the evening at ZuZu. Enjoy conversation from Executive Chef Russell LaCasce and the bubbly pairings. The 6:30 p.m. event costs $109 per person plus tax and gratuity. Make a reservation by calling 480-376-2600.

EXPAND Chef Tandy Peterson of Mowry & Cotton is partnering with Mezcal Carreño for a dinner this month. Mezcal Carreño

Meet at Mowry Dinner Series Tuesday, December 10

Mowry & Cotton at The Phoenician

6000 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale



Mowry & Cotton is hosting a dinner feast with Mezcal Carreño, starting at 6:30 p.m. It will begin with a reception on the porch with passed bites and a specialty cocktail, and continue with a family-style meal and meet-and-greet with continuous courses and four mezcals. For tickets, email PHXLCReservationsAgents@marriott.com or call 480-423-2530.

EXPAND Paul Keeler, Keeler's namesake, and Chef Anthony Apolinar. Chris Malloy

Trinchero Family Estates Winemaker's Dinner Wednesday, December 11

Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse

7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree



Enjoy a five-course meal with wine pairings from the Trinchero Family Estates during this event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse. Dishes include a pan-seared scallop with adobo polenta cake, herb-crusted lamp chop with boursin cheese risotto, braised short with roasted potatoes, prime rib-eye with potato puree, and a chocolate tart with fresh berries and mascarpone. Purchase the $95-per-person ticket (plus tax and gratuity) online or call 602-374-4784 for more information.

EXPAND Carlson Creek is one of the wineries participating. Carlson Creek Vineyard

Scottsdazzle Santa Wine Around Saturday, December 14

Scottsdale Wine Trail

Multiple Locations



As part of the city of Scottsdale's Scottsdazzle celebration all month, the wineries in Old Town are hosting this event from 6 to 9 p.m. Don your best Santa or Mrs. Claus outfit or hat to receive a complimentary wine glass. The five wineries involved will also have specials and activities to celebrate the holiday season. Check out the map for how to get around.

Chef Marcellino leads guests through a variety of cooking classes. Marcellino Ristorante

Learn and Lunch Cooking Class Saturday, December 14

Marcellino Ristorante

7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale



Chef Marcellino will teach attendees how to make scialatielli alle vongole, a popular dish served in Italy on Christmas Eve, at this event from 1 to 3 p.m. The flavorful dish features handcrafted pasta sauteed with Manila clams, olive oil, garlic, white wine, and red pepper flakes. After the class, guests will eat the dish along with a fresh organic salad and biscotti. The class is $40 per person plus tax and gratuity, and reservations are required.

EXPAND Just a sample of the variety of fried chicken vendors will be serving up at the Chimac Festival. Big Dill Public Relations & Marketing

Arizona Fried Chicken & Beer Chimac Festival Sunday, December 15

The Pressroom

441 West Madison Street



You'll want to mark your calendar with this festival highlighting chimac, the Korean word describing the art of pairing fried chicken and beer. Nearly a dozen food vendors with be providing the goods including boba drinks, desserts, cocktails, and cold beer served by The Pressroom. There will also be a place to shop, play games, and watch a K-pop dance performance. Tickets are available for purchase online and range from $4 to $13 (food and drink sold separately).

EXPAND One of the many brews on tap at Pedal Haus in Tempe. Chris Malloy

Four-Year Anniversary and Ugly Sweater Contest Wednesday, December 18

Pedal Haus Brewery

730 South Mill Avenue, #102, Tempe



Celebrate Pedal Haus Brewery's four-year anniversary and take part in an ugly sweater contest at the event from 6 to 10 p.m. First place is a $100 gift certificate, second price is a $50 gift certificate, and third place is one item from the merchandise cabinet. Attendees who RSVP through EventBrite will receive two free drinks including select Pedal Haus beers, well drinks, and house wine, access to a large buffet, and happy hour pricing on drinks all night.

New Year’s Eve Pre-Party Tuesday, December 31

Provision

4501 North 32nd Street



From 7 p.m. till Provision closes at 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve, guests can enjoy a "bottle and board" special featuring any bottle of wine and a charcuterie board for $40. Complimentary small bites and pastries will be provided plus a Prosecco toast at the end of the night.