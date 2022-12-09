More than a Miracle: Get in The Holiday Spirit At These 5 Metro Phoenix Pop-Up Bars

Check out these five holiday-themed bars popping up around metro Phoenix and raise your glass to the 2022 holiday season.
Bar Blitzen at Culinary Dropout
149 South Farmer Avenue, Tempe
480-240-1601 Bar Blitzen — Culinary Dropout's first holiday pop-up bar — is open for those who want to celebrate the season. Some of the drink items featured are the Junior and Mrs. Mint made with vanilla-infused vodka, creamy white chocolate, and peppermint schnapps and the Polar Espresso-Oh Martini with espresso-infused vodka, cold brew, and Spanish vanilla. Other specials include whiskey and doughnuts and a spiced pear cosmopolitan. Pair these drinks with bar favorites like onion rings, buffalo wings, pork belly nachos, or a pretzel with provolone fondue. Drink these fun libations while trying your luck with some outdoor games. This new bar is open now until Tuesday, January 2, starting at 4 p.m. daily. Drinks start at $13. No reservations are needed and walk-ins are welcome.
Blue Blitzen at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails
2 East Jefferson Street
602-258-0231 It wouldn't be the holiday season if Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails didn't bring back their festive pop-up bar, Blue Blitzen. Choose from Cousin Eddie's White Loafers, a cocktail featuring homemade eggnog, bourbon, cognac, and rum, and Christmas in Killarney, a drink made with Irish whiskey and spiced pear liqueur. Take your drinking to the next level by renting a snow globe winter igloo that seats up to six. Games and vinyl records are provided, as well as blankets in case you want to cozy up to that special someone. Igloos start at $50 with a $200 minimum for food and drink. Blue Blitzen is open now until Monday, December 26, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday. Igloos are available for 90-minute rentals through Saturday, December 24, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Miracle at Floor 13
15 East Monroe Street
602-396-7168 The original holiday pop-up bar, Miracle, has landed at Floor 13 atop the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Phoenix. Highlights on the drink menu include the Christmapolitan, a cocktail featuring vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, and rosemary mist, along with hot buttered rum, mulled wine, and the Grandma Got Ran Over By T-Rex, a vodka and orange liqueur tipple. For those who love shots, there is a nice version with rum, peppermint tea, and chocolate. The naughty shot is a concoction of bourbon and cinnamon. Miracle is open now until Saturday, December 31. Hours are Sunday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight. Reservations are required on Friday and Saturday nights and are highly encouraged throughout the rest of the week. There is also a food and drink minimum required for all sized groups. Check online for specific pricing.
For bar-goers who want a little something extra, the Hilton Garden Inn is also featuring a Christmas-decorated "Miracle Suite" that has its own patio with a private entrance to Floor 13. The suite accommodates three guests and reservations can be made by phone.
Sippin' Santa at Bitter & Twisted
1 West Jefferson Street
602-340-1924 Don your ugliest sweater and head downtown to Bitter & Twisted's Sippin' Santa pop-up. The tiki-themed holiday drink menu has cocktails such as the Island of Misfit Toys, a blend of aged Jamaican rum, chai tea, cream, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and lemon, and the Undertow Toddy served hot with cognac, chartreuse, curaçao, and chocolate hazelnut syrup. Some of these drinks come with collectible barware and tiki mugs that are available for purchase. A portion of the sales will go to the charity The Seva Foundation. No reservations are necessary and Sippin' Santa is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The Tipsy Grinch at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa
7500 East Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale
480-444-1234 The Tipsy Grinch pop-up bar is making its debut at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Bask in the over-the-top Grinch-themed decor and indulge in Bad Santa and Drink Up Grinches cocktails. Housemade pretzels and churros accompany the drinks list. The hotel's lawn court makes for great ambiance and atmosphere. Tipsy Grinch can be rented for private parties and is open to resort attendees and those over 21. Tipsy Grinch is open on Wednesdays through Sundays from 4 to 11 p.m., throughout December.