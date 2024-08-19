 Miracle Bar, Sippin’ Santa announce 2024 Phoenix locations | Phoenix New Times
Holiday pop-ups Miracle and Sippin' Santa announce 2024 Phoenix bars

The Christmas-themed drinking experiences will serve holiday cheer and a dose of kitschy nostalgia at three Valley bars.
August 19, 2024
Holiday-themed pop-up bar Miracle, and its sister concept Sippin' Santa, will return across the country this November, including three spots in metro Phoenix.
Three Valley bars will add some extra spirit to the holidays this year.

Christmas is still 128 days away, but bars have already begun confirming they will deck their halls, walls and wells with festive decor, glassware and unique drinks that promise to turn even the grinchiest grouch into a merrymaker.

Downtown Phoenix’s Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour and Floor 13 Rooftop Bar, plus Scottsdale’s The BLVD Kitchen & Bar will host the holiday-themed pop-up drinking experiences Miracle and Sippin’ Santa this festive season.

This year marks a decade of kitschy fun. The Miracle pop-up was launched in 2014 by New York bar owner Greg Boehm, serving craft cocktails made with holiday flavors amid twinkling lights and nostalgic decorations. Sippin’ Santa is a sister concept with a tropical, tiki twist.

"I am thrilled to welcome back the holiday season with open arms,” Boehm said in a press release announcing the pop-up bars’ return. “What started as a humble idea to transform an unfinished bar into a holiday pop-up has blossomed beyond my wildest dreams.”

Today, nearly 250 bars around the country host these holiday-themed pop-ups, including the three confirmed in Phoenix and Scottsdale. Floor 13 and The BLVD will host Miracle bars, while Bitter & Twisted will serve drinks from the tiki-centric Sippin' Santa.
click to enlarge Sugar Plum Mai Tai.
New additions to the Sippin' Santa pop-up bar menu include the Sugar Plum Mai Tai. Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour will host Sippin' Santa this holiday season in downtown Phoenix.
Sippin' Santa

Miracle’s pop-up menu, developed by Joann Spiegel, includes classic cocktails with a holiday bent, such as the Christmapolitan, Snowball Old-Fashioned and Jingle Balls Nog. New drinks include the nutty Crooked Antler, which combines brandy, ruby port and vanilla liqueur with hazelnut liqueur, chestnut orgeat, lapsang tea, orange, bitters, nutmeg and a spritz of peated whiskey.

At Sippin’ Santa pop-ups, Jeff “Beachbum” Berry’s menu also has new options. Among them is the Sugar Plum Mai Tai. Sippin' Santa’s version builds off the tiki staple of rum, lime and orgeat, adding cinnamon syrup and a mix of plums. The drink joins returning classics such as the jungle bird-style Jingle Bird, a figgy Aperol spritz called Merry Spritzmas and Holiday on Ice, a creamy, chile-spiced riff on a White Russian.

Although our Valley bars have not yet shared their schedule or reservations for these experiences, the pop-ups typically start jingling in mid-November and run through the Christmas holidays.

Sippin’ Santa at Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

1 W. Jefferson St.

Miracle at Floor 13 Rooftop Bar

15 E. Monroe St.

Miracle at The BLVD Kitchen & Bar

7324 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale


