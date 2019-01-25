Mr.Mesquite Will Bring the Heat to 2019 Tacolandia

Phoenix New Times' third annual Tacolandia is 1 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, January 26, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. This taco festival will feature the city's best taquerias serving up authentic cuisine in the form of unlimited taco samples. We’ll be featuring one restaurant per day till the big day so you can meet the people behind the tacos.



Taqueria No. 5: Mr.Mesquite Taqueria

Mexican street food done right and delivered right to your event. It sounds like a cheesy commercial, but in fact it's just cheesy, quality food made at Mr.Mesquite Taqueria. Brothers Naser and Ahmad Alatrash started Mr.Mesquite in Old Town Scottsdale a few years ago (if you ever closed down a Scottsdale club and then remember having a taco, it was from them), and now they're one of the many taco vendors wheeling down to Margaret T. Hance Park.

We chatted electronically with the Mr.Mesquite team, who gave us the lowdown on their upcoming presence at the 2019 Tacolandia.

What makes the Mr.Mesquite tacos different from other taco joints?

Mr.Mesquite taco truck is the only taco truck in the Valley that cooks our high-quality steak and chicken with mesquite wood on a custom grill located on the back of our taco truck for all to see and smell. Mr.Mesquite provides an endless salsa bar that has our unique, homemade pico de gallo, hand-cut cabbage, hand-cut limes, fresh cheese, homemade red and green salsa, and homemade guacamole sauce. This is the only food truck where you see your taco get made from the start (on the grill) to finish (in your mouth).

Are you guys excited for you Tacolandia?

Mr.Mesquite is extremely excited and grateful to be a part of one of the biggest taco events of the year. This is not our first time being a vendor at Tacolandia and it definitely will not be our last.

Does Mr.Mesquite do many food festivals?

Mr.Mesquite travels all over the Valley to bring locals our signature mesquite taste, which does include a large list of festivals every year that we are invited to. It wouldn't be a true food festival without Mr.Mesquite.

Why did you feel Tacolandia was a good fit for Mr.Mesquite?

Tacolandia hosts the biggest and best food places in the Valley, plain and simple. Mr.Mesquite is one of the biggest names in the taco and restaurant world in the Valley. Putting Mr.Mesquite and Tacolandia together is a match made in heaven for the thousands of food lovers who attend this event every year.

Are you really ready to serve unlimited taco samples?!

The question isn't if we are ready, it's if the people are ready because Mr.Mesquite will give the people what they want! The community has helped Mr.Mesquite grow into one of the biggest Mexican restaurants in the Valley. We want to give back by giving out unlimited free tacos to thousands of people at Tacolandia. This is the least we could do for our community.

