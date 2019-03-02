25 Restaurants Where You Can Try Something New in Greater Phoenix

Spring training dining deals are in full swing (batter), and Valley barbecue and pizza places are moving and shaking all over town. But while ballpark hot dogs, smoked barbecue meats, and oven-fresh pizza are all amazing, we have a few suggestions for those who'd like to try something a little different.

From Vietnamese and Indian dishes to our neighbors in New Mexico, here are 25 Valley restaurants serving international and regional food.

5 Spots to Indulge in Biryani Around the Valley

Locals don't need to travel far in Phoenix to experience biryani — the classic Indian fluffy rice dish. The origins of the meal boast historic royal beginnings, but the ingredients are simple: a layered mixture of vegetables, rice, and meats, all infused with ginger, garlic, cardamom, bay leaves, coriander, cinnamon, green chiles, pepper, and cloves. Every restaurant and household cook has their version of the meal, which reflects flavors of a particular region. Biryani is a colorful and complicated dish, and Phoenicians are lucky to have access to local spots to satisfy their curiosity. Here are a few Valley options for the novice or experienced biryani connoisseur.

The Ghost Ranch Aztec Cake is layered goodness served in a cast-iron skillet. Alannah Lawrence

10 Best Restaurants of New Mexico in Metro Phoenix

New Mexican cuisine is inspired by both traditional Mexican and Native American food, and incorporates green chiles in many of its dishes. Other trademarks are fry bread, stacked enchiladas (topped with egg), carne adovada, and calabacitas (a dish usually comprised of squash, zucchini, corn, cheese, and spices). Restaurants in Phoenix nodding to the Land of Enchantment range from authentic to inventive, from hole-in-the-wall counter service to upscale sit-down dining, but they all provide great service, charming Southwestern atmosphere, and, most importantly, delicious New Mexican food. Here are 10 of them.

EXPAND Prepare yourself for Phoenix pho. Meagan Mastriani

10 of the Best Bowls of Pho in the Valley

A Vietnamese dish incorporating Chinese flavors and French style, pho is a beef broth soup of rice noodles, vegetables, and meat. Typically accompanied by garnishes, sides, and sauces, this meal is an interactive experience in which you, the eater, choose your own destiny of taste. A derivative of the French pot-au-feu, or classic beef stew, the Vietnamese have made this dish their own, as is expressed in the many restaurants offering these hefty bowls around the Valley. Here are 10 of the best.