 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
4
The cast-iron blue corn pancake at Ghost Ranch is a scrumptious brunch munch item.EXPAND
The cast-iron blue corn pancake at Ghost Ranch is a scrumptious brunch munch item.
Alannah Lawrence

25 Restaurants Where You Can Try Something New in Greater Phoenix

New Times Staff | March 2, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Spring training dining deals are in full swing (batter), and Valley barbecue and pizza places are moving and shaking all over town. But while ballpark hot dogs, smoked barbecue meats, and oven-fresh pizza are all amazing, we have a few suggestions for those who'd like to try something a little different.

From Vietnamese and Indian dishes to our neighbors in New Mexico, here are 25 Valley restaurants serving international and regional food.

Goat kahari, biryani, and naan at Curry Corner in Tempe.
Goat kahari, biryani, and naan at Curry Corner in Tempe.
Jackie Mercandetti

Related Stories

Continue Reading

5 Spots to Indulge in Biryani Around the Valley
Locals don't need to travel far in Phoenix to experience biryani — the classic Indian fluffy rice dish. The origins of the meal boast historic royal beginnings, but the ingredients are simple: a layered mixture of vegetables, rice, and meats, all infused with ginger, garlic, cardamom, bay leaves, coriander, cinnamon, green chiles, pepper, and cloves. Every restaurant and household cook has their version of the meal, which reflects flavors of a particular region. Biryani is a colorful and complicated dish, and Phoenicians are lucky to have access to local spots to satisfy their curiosity. Here are a few Valley options for the novice or experienced biryani connoisseur.

The Ghost Ranch Aztec Cake is layered goodness served in a cast-iron skillet.
The Ghost Ranch Aztec Cake is layered goodness served in a cast-iron skillet.
Alannah Lawrence

10 Best Restaurants of New Mexico in Metro Phoenix
New Mexican cuisine is inspired by both traditional Mexican and Native American food, and incorporates green chiles in many of its dishes. Other trademarks are fry bread, stacked enchiladas (topped with egg), carne adovada, and calabacitas (a dish usually comprised of squash, zucchini, corn, cheese, and spices). Restaurants in Phoenix nodding to the Land of Enchantment range from authentic to inventive, from hole-in-the-wall counter service to upscale sit-down dining, but they all provide great service, charming Southwestern atmosphere, and, most importantly, delicious New Mexican food. Here are 10 of them.

Prepare yourself for Phoenix pho.EXPAND
Prepare yourself for Phoenix pho.
Meagan Mastriani

10 of the Best Bowls of Pho in the Valley
A Vietnamese dish incorporating Chinese flavors and French style, pho is a beef broth soup of rice noodles, vegetables, and meat. Typically accompanied by garnishes, sides, and sauces, this meal is an interactive experience in which you, the eater, choose your own destiny of taste. A derivative of the French pot-au-feu, or classic beef stew, the Vietnamese have made this dish their own, as is expressed in the many restaurants offering these hefty bowls around the Valley. Here are 10 of the best.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.