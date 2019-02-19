52 Places With 2019 Spring Training Dining Deals

The first game of Arizona's Cactus League spring training season is this week, and with that, millions are heading out to see America's favorite pastime at stadiums around the Valley. From out-of-towners to locals packing in as many games as possible, spring training fans will be welcomed with drinking and dining deals around greater Phoenix.

While there are certainly refreshments to be had at the ballparks, restaurants are serving up some of the best deals starting this Thursday, February 21. If you're hungry before, after, or even during the game, check out some of these eateries ranging from Mexican to Thai to comfort food, breakfast, and more.

EXPAND Get a free order of three deviled eggs during spring training. Courtesy of Beckett's Table

Beckett's Table

3717 East Indian School Road

Chef Justin Beckett is a die-hard Giants fan himself, but is offering any guests who show their same-day game ticket some food deals just the same. Get a free order of three deviled eggs — one order per table, per visit.

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

2 East Jefferson Street

The Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix restaurant is offering customers 20 percent of their entire bill from February 21 to March 26. From a hearty pre-game breakfast or lunch to a post-game round of handcrafted cocktails and dinner, all you need to do is show your same-day ticket stub. The promotion's available during standard operating hours.

Boondocks Patio & Grill

4341 North 75th Street, Scottsdale

The hangout in Old Town will have beer bucket specials — i.e. if you buy five, you get six. They'll also have mimosa bucket specials on Saturdays and Sundays. During the week, happy hour lasts from 3 to 8 p.m. with $5 appetizers, and there'll be happy hour deals on well, draft, and select wine libations. There are also daily food and drink specials like 25 percent off tacos, burgers, and wings during different days of the week.

Brat Haus

3622 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Enjoy the sunshine on the open-air patio and sip on $4 house German pilsners here during spring training season by showing your same-day ticket stub. That's $2 off the normal price, and you can also snack on a Bavarian pretzel served with beer cheese fondue all made "in haus" for $5.

EXPAND Cider Corps has extended hours and specials for spring training. Chris Malloy

Cider Corps

31 South Robson, #103, Mesa

If you're heading to games at Mesa’s Hohokam Stadium or Sloan Park, get $1 off a pint by showing your game-day ticket here. The cidery will also be extending its hours for spring training starting on February 23 and will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. On Fridays and Saturdays, Cider Corps has rotating food trucks for lunch, and the Biscuit Freaks food truck serves Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with special Cidermosas.

Chompie's

Multiple Locations

Buy any full price Waygu Kobe Beef Burger or a chicken breast sandwich and get one of equal or lesser value for free with the purchase of two drinks at Chompie's. Customers can mix or match, and the lesser value will be discounted. Burger choices include the Philly steak burger, country-fried steak burger, the western burger, and Berger’s Big Burger. Chicken sandwich choices include the classic chicken sandwich, chicken BLT, buffalo chicken, Cajun Chicken Ecstasy, the baja chicken, the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, and Sami's Munchy Crunchy Chicken Wrap. This special is available the entire spring training season except March 17.

Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers

Multiple Locations

Show your same-day ticket stub to receive a special deal. The local restaurant chain is still figuring out the exact discount that will be offered but is ready to welcome spring training fans at any of their locations, so check their website.



EXPAND Grab a $1 pint and some grub before or after the game at CRUjiente Tacos. Debby Wolvos

CRUjiente Tacos

3961 East Camelback Road

CRUjiente Tacos is serving up $1 pints to baseball fans. Spring training spectators can present their same-day ticket to receive their first pint of beer for a buck. That includes Dos Equis, Negra Modelo, Bavik, Firestone Walker 805 Blonde, and other selections. CRUjiente Tacos specializes in Latin-inspired shareable appetizers, refined tacos, margaritas, and cocktails so you can keep the party going between games.



Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row

Multiple Locations

Batter up, guys. Catch a spring training game, then get a penny Bud Light or Budweiser when you present your ticket stub at any of the Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row locations in Gilbert, Scottsdale, and Tempe.





EXPAND Get 10 percent off your meal at any Fired Pie location. Courtesy of Fired Pie

Fired Pie

Multiple Locations

The build-you-own salads, pizza, and mac and cheese chain is offering customers who show a same-day ticket stub 10 percent off their order. The deal is valid at all Fired Pie locations for dine-in only, and cannot be combined with any other offers or third party deliveries.

Macayo's

Multiple Locations

Show your same-day ticket stub for a free Macayo's Famous Cheese Crisp. Macayo's locations are also offering total "steal" happy hour deals on appetizers like green corn tamale bites, carne asada fries, and tomatillo pork nachos. Drink specials include Texas and prickly pear margaritas, sangrias, and well cocktails. All happy hour prices range from $3 to $8.





EXPAND Sign up for MATCH's special "Game Day Foods" cooking class and learn how to make wings "the right way." MATCH Restaurant & Lounge/Facebook

Match Restaurant & Lounge

1100 North Central Avenue

Stop by Match Restaurant & Lounge inside the Found:RE Hotel from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, for a special "Game Day Foods" cooking class. You'll learn how to make baked jalapeño poppers with cheese, bourbon meatballs, and wings "the right way." Participants will receive a complimentary cocktail while watching the cooking demonstration and plating presentation. Cost is $50 per person. Space is limited, so call 602-875-8080 to reserve your spot.

Original Breakfast House

13623 North 32nd Street

During spring training season, fans are invited to "fuel up" before the ballgame from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Try the Chile en Nogada Omelette — a poblano chile stuffed with picadillo and wrapped in a three-egg omelette covered in a walnut-based white cream sauce — or shrimp and grits. Other specials include a steak and portabella mushroom hash, tres leche pancakes, and a Cajun andouille sausage and gouda scramble.

EXPAND Show your same-day ticket stub and get a free order of Dirty Rice Balls. Courtesy of Southern Rail

Southern Rail

300 West Camelback Road

Customers who show their same-day ticket stub get an order of Dirty Rice Balls for free. One order per table per visit.

Starlite BBQ

7620 East Indian School Road, #101, Scottsdale

This eatery is a half-mile walk from Scottsdale Stadium, and fans can score happy hour-priced food and drinks all day and night with a same-day ticket stub. Sip on a Moscow or Huckleberry Mule for $7, take $2 off select beers, or chow down on appetizers like crispy rock shrimp with cheese grits for $7.50 and Papa Bear Potatoes for $5. Starlite BBQ's happy hour is normally from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, so this deal is limited to a choice of one food or drink item valid for special pricing outside of normal happy hour times. The promotion goes from February 21 to March 26.

Tempe Marketplace

2000 East Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

Tempe Marketplace is a one-stop pregame spot for Cubs fans visiting Sloan Park. Leave your car at Tempe Marketplace and catch a free trolley ride to boot. And many of the marketplace's eateries are having special discounts and deals if you show your same-day ticket stub.

Get 15 percent off at Kabuki Japanese Restaurant, 20 percent off at Auntie Anne's, Bar Louie, California Pizza Kitchen, and Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill, and 25 percent off at Mojo Yogurt (some stipulations apply). You can also get a $1 off any large iced beverage at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, $2 Bud Light drafts, $3 premium drafts, $2 sake, $2 well drinks, and $2 mimosas at Genghis Grill, and $5 off a $20 purchase or more at Lucille's BBQ.

You can also get two Love It-sized ice creams with a mix-in for $8 at Cold Stone Creamery, while Slices is offering two pieces of pizza and a drink for $6.99. Free food is also fun. Get a complimentary appetizer at King's Fish House, a free sandwich at Portillo's, a free caramel apple of choice at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, a free entrée at The Keg, and a free appetizer at Yogi's Grill (or 10 percent off any purchase over $10). Rules usually apply.



EXPAND Deep-fried dumplings stuffed with ground chicken and seasonings served with a tangy soy sauce. Courtesy of Thai Chili 2 Go

Thai Chili 2 Go

Multiple Locations

Get a free drink or order of Thai dumplings throughout the season at any of the Thai Chili 2 Go locations in Chandler, Gilbert, Gilbert San Tan, Mesa, Scottsdale, and Queen Creek. All you need to do is show your same-day ticket stub. This promotion is available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., February 21 to March 26.

The Brass Tap

1033 North Dobson Road, Mesa

This craft beer bar is about a mile away from Sloan Park. Head inside for $5 select drafts including "Magic in the Ivy" — an homage to Wrigley Field from Huss Brewing. A free trolley to and from the park also stops right in front every 15 to 20 minutes. Park free at The Brass Tap and purchase a can of beer to bring on the ride (which takes about five to 15 minutes depending on traffic). The beer bar will also host special events with breweries from across the country throughout the spring training season.

EXPAND Items on The Vig's menu include burgers and sweet potato fries. Courtesy of The Vig

The Vig

Multiple Locations

Guests who bring in their same-day baseball tickets will receive 20 percent off their bill. This includes the Arcadia, Fillmore, McCormick Ranch, McDowell Mountain, and Uptown locations. Try the pozole, pad thai, nachos, and more. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Urban Margarita

6685 West Beardsley Road, #180, Glendale

About 20 minutes away from Camelback Ranch and Surprise Stadium and less than 10 minutes from Peoria Sports Complex, Urban Margarita is a hot spot. From February 23 to March 26, guests can get a free taco of their choice (steak, chicken, or carnitas) when they show a same-day ticket stub from any spring training game. The offer is available all day, so get your taco fix before or after heading to the ballpark.

Westgate Entertainment District is near three baseball stadiums, and over 15 restaurants are offering deals. Dana Gibbons

Westgate Entertainment District

6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale

Westgate Entertainment District is not far from Camelback Ranch Stadium in Glendale, Peoria Sports Complex, and Surprise Stadium. And a "dream team" of eateries are offering some home run deals when you show your same-day ticket stub.

Get 10 percent off your total bill at Blendz Boba Tea Lounge, Buffalo Wild Wings, Fresh Health Café, Johnny Rockets, Mama Gina's Pizzeria, and Razzleberriez Frozen Yogurt, 15 percent of the total bill at Kabuki Japanese Restaurant and Saddle Ranch Chop House, 20 percent off at Low Key Piano Bar, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon, Opa Life Greek Cafe, Stir Crazy Comedy, and The Lola, and 25 off at Fat Tuesday.

Find other deals at Salt Tacos y Tequila and Whiskey Rose, where they're offering $1 margaritas and Bud Light pints with a free select appetizer. And Shane's Rib Shack is featuring free kids' meals with each adult entrée purchase.