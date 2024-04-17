Phoenix No. 7 most forgetful U.S. city, Uber says

The index also ranks the 50 most “unique” objects left behind, and there's no shortage of lost oddities. Is anyone in the Valley missing a frontal toupee or “two containers with spiders in them”?
Most forgetful U.S. citiesIn order, the most forgetful U.S. cities are Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Orlando, Phoenix, Tampa Bay, Denver and Austin. At least the Valley isn't Miami. Who wants to be part of those infamous Florida Man headlines.
The index also includes the company’s most “unique” items left behind, including a “hot sauce and a breathalyzer” combo. (Name a more incongruent pair.)
- Frontal hair toupee
- Hot sauce and a breathalyzer
- I left a leaf in your car that’s much needed
- Two containers with spiders in them
- A Beyoncé fold up fan
- A tray of meat pie
- Ceramic cat
- Jar of oysters
- A personalized blanket with a picture of me and my dog
- Small rat skeleton prop
- Candle that says ‘See you in court’
- A fake tooth / retainer (it’s a really small plastic piece with a fake tooth in it)
- Gray tub of surgical implants
- Police-grade handcuffs
- My live pet animal turtle
- Waist beads and a burrito steamer
- I left expensive blueberries that are special that I need that the store is completely out of. There’s two packages that I absolutely need.
- My girlfriend’s pregnant pills
- Small box containing a gnome.
- Standup paddleboard paddle
- Painting from SeaWorld. It was wrapped up in a roll and I love it.
- A playbill from the Spamalot show at the Kennedy Center
- My robot
- Benihana garlic butter
- Contraceptive Plan B from Costco and a BaBylissPRO massager machine
The most “forgetful day” of the year is Jan. 21, and 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. is deemed the "losing hour," the "most popular hours of the day lost items were reported," the report states.
If any of these sound familiar, Uber’s help page could pave the way for a long-awaited reunion with your prized Benihana garlic butter.