Phoenix No. 7 most forgetful U.S. city, Uber says

Most forgetful U.S. cities

Frontal hair toupee

Hot sauce and a breathalyzer

I left a leaf in your car that’s much needed

Two containers with spiders in them

A Beyoncé fold up fan

A tray of meat pie

Ceramic cat

Jar of oysters

A personalized blanket with a picture of me and my dog

Small rat skeleton prop

Candle that says ‘See you in court’

A fake tooth / retainer (it’s a really small plastic piece with a fake tooth in it)

Gray tub of surgical implants

Police-grade handcuffs

My live pet animal turtle

Waist beads and a burrito steamer

I left expensive blueberries that are special that I need that the store is completely out of. There’s two packages that I absolutely need.

My girlfriend’s pregnant pills

Small box containing a gnome.

Standup paddleboard paddle

Painting from SeaWorld. It was wrapped up in a roll and I love it.

A playbill from the Spamalot show at the Kennedy Center

My robot

Benihana garlic butter

Contraceptive Plan B from Costco and a BaBylissPRO massager machine

Uber dropped its 2024 Lost & Found Index on Wednesday. The annual roundup lists items left behind in Uber rides around the U.S and calls out what the company dubbed its “most forgetful” cities. Phoenix cracked the top 10 at No. 7.The index also ranks the 50 most “unique” objects left behind, and there's no shortage of lost oddities. Is anyone in the Valley missing a frontal toupee or “two containers with spiders in them”?In order, the most forgetful U.S. cities are Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Orlando, Phoenix, Tampa Bay, Denver and Austin. At least the Valley isn't Miami. Who wants to be part of those infamous Florida Man headlines. The index also includes the company’s most “unique” items left behind, including a “hot sauce and a breathalyzer” combo. (Name a more incongruent pair.)The top 20 food items forgotten include several standouts ranging from "a whole smoked pork belly" and a "cooler with meat" to a “small container of valuable honey" and a "jar of oysters."The most “forgetful day” of the year is Jan. 21, and 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. is deemed the "losing hour," the "most popular hours of the day lost items were reported," the report states.If any of these sound familiar, Uber’s help page could pave the way for a long-awaited reunion with your prized Benihana garlic butter.