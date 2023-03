Food and Drinks Events Happening Around Phoenix This April

Many options at The Coronado are inspired by Mexican food staples. Melissa Parker

Spring has sprung and that means there are plenty of food and drink events sure to bring excitement this April. From a brunch crawl to a pool party, festivals, and a wine walk, there's more than enough fun to go around. Here's your guide to all of the can't-miss events happening around metro Phoenix this month.It's time for the third annual Dollars For a Dozen fundraiser, breakfast joint Over Easy's promotion to raise funds for the United Food Bank. When dining at any Over Easy location in Arizona during the month of April, guests can donate $1 or more to the food bank, and every dollar will be matched by Over Easy. The money will be put toward buying dozens of eggs delivered by Shamrock Farms to United Food Bank.Spend April Fool's Day at this vendor market at The Coronado Phx from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Art, jewelry, health, wellness, vegan food, and beverages will all be represented. DJ Tacobella will provide the tunes for this free event.Join the fun at You're Bacon Me Crazy, downtown Chandler's brunch crawl, at more than 15 participating restaurants. Pick up a wristband at La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen and then continue on from there. Start at 9 a.m. with the $25 early bird ticket or get a later start at 10:30 a.m. with the $20 snoozer ticket. Food is $6 per dish and drinks are $5. Continue the party after the crawl with a cocktail and food item at Recreo Cantina's patio for $5 more.Celebrate spring and the beginning of warmer weather at Lylo Swim Club at the Rise Uptown Hotel. The party will have a DJ, tacos, and tequila. Guests can reserve a daybed or lounge chair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.Sample over 100 wines from around the world at the fourth annual Uncorked: AZ Wine Fest at Salt River Fields . The event takes place from 7 to 10 p.m., but for those who want to start the party ahead of time, early admission tickets are available for $75 and include an extra hour of tasting. General admission is $60. In addition to still and sparkling wines, there will also be food trucks and live music.Whiskey brand Clyde May's is teaming up with the Phoenix City Grille for a five-course meal. Attendees will receive a welcome cocktail along with a baby gem salad, seven-day cured pork belly, house-smoked pork cheeks, a filet au poivre, and a port-poached apple. Lewis Clyde (L.C.) May II, founder Clyde's grandson, will be at the dinner signing bottles available for purchase. The event costs $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by phone.More than 55 food trucks will be parked at Peoria Sports Complex for Foodstock 2023. The festival costs $5 to enter and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Kids' entertainment includes face painting and bounce houses while adults can enjoy the full bar.Eat, sip, and shop your way through Arizona's best vendors at Boyce Thompson Arboretum's Flavor of Arizona Festival. Along with the food and drink, there will also be a cooking demonstration, home gardening, and more. Tickets include five tasting tokens, a tasting cup, admission to the arboretum, and free parking. It's $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Queen Creek Olive Mill's annual Olive Blossom Festival takes place over two days and invites guests to enjoy live music, vendors, and the launch of a limited-edition, late-harvest extra virgin olive oil. It's personally handcrafted by the mill's olive oil sommelier, and it's in partnership with the Corning Olive Oil company. Stop by from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.Taste six different types of wine and try to distinguish between them during this class at Peacock Wine Bar from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Certified Sommelier Donna Hoffmann will lead a discussion and the event costs $44.89 per person.It's hard to believe it but, downtown Phoenix's Urban Wine Walk is turning 11 years old. The self-guided wine tasting tour starts at CityScape and extends to more than 25 restaurants and bars. Each location will offer $5 wine samples, including a snack. The first 300 people to start at CityScape will get a commemorative wine glass.