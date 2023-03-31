Navigation
Festivals

Food and Drinks Events Happening Around Phoenix This April

March 31, 2023 7:00AM

Raise money with breakfast at Over Easy this April.
Spring has sprung and that means there are plenty of food and drink events sure to bring excitement this April. From a brunch crawl to a pool party, festivals, and a wine walk, there's more than enough fun to go around. Here's your guide to all of the can't-miss events happening around metro Phoenix this month.

Dollars For A Dozen Fundraiser
All April Long
Over Easy
Multiple Locations
It's time for the third annual Dollars For a Dozen fundraiser, breakfast joint Over Easy's promotion to raise funds for the United Food Bank. When dining at any Over Easy location in Arizona during the month of April, guests can donate $1 or more to the food bank, and every dollar will be matched by Over Easy. The money will be put toward buying dozens of eggs delivered by Shamrock Farms to United Food Bank.
Many options at The Coronado are inspired by Mexican food staples.
Melissa Parker
Fool Me Once, Not Twice Vendor Market
Saturday, April 1
The Coronado PHX
2245 North 12th Street
602-767-8133
Spend April Fool's Day at this vendor market at The Coronado Phx from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Art, jewelry, health, wellness, vegan food, and beverages will all be represented. DJ Tacobella will provide the tunes for this free event.
click to enlarge
Ghett'Yo Tacos will be participating in the brunch crawl.
Ghett'Yo' Tacos
You're Bacon Me Crazy
Saturday, April 1
La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen
140 N Arizona Avenue, Chandler
480-590-0002
Join the fun at You're Bacon Me Crazy, downtown Chandler's brunch crawl, at more than 15 participating restaurants. Pick up a wristband at La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen and then continue on from there. Start at 9 a.m. with the $25 early bird ticket or get a later start at 10:30 a.m. with the $20 snoozer ticket. Food is $6 per dish and drinks are $5. Continue the party after the crawl with a cocktail and food item at Recreo Cantina's patio for $5 more.
click to enlarge
The pool at Lylo Swim Club at the Rise Uptown Hotel.
Chris Malloy
Sun’s Out, Buns Out
Saturday, April 1
Lylo Swim Club
400 West Camelback Road
480-536-8899
Celebrate spring and the beginning of warmer weather at Lylo Swim Club at the Rise Uptown Hotel. The party will have a DJ, tacos, and tequila. Guests can reserve a daybed or lounge chair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.
click to enlarge
More than 100 types of wine will be available to taste at the Uncorked: AZ Wine Fest.
Shaunté Glover
Uncorked: AZ Wine Fest
Saturday, April 1
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
480-270-5000
Sample over 100 wines from around the world at the fourth annual Uncorked: AZ Wine Fest at Salt River Fields. The event takes place from 7 to 10 p.m., but for those who want to start the party ahead of time, early admission tickets are available for $75 and include an extra hour of tasting. General admission is $60. In addition to still and sparkling wines, there will also be food trucks and live music.
click to enlarge
Sample Clyde May's whiskey at Phoenix City Grille.
Patricia Escarcega
Clyde May's Whiskey Pairing Dinner
Wednesday, April 12
Phoenix City Grille
5816 North 16th Street
602-266-3001
Whiskey brand Clyde May's is teaming up with the Phoenix City Grille for a five-course meal. Attendees will receive a welcome cocktail along with a baby gem salad, seven-day cured pork belly, house-smoked pork cheeks, a filet au poivre, and a port-poached apple. Lewis Clyde (L.C.) May II, founder Clyde's grandson, will be at the dinner signing bottles available for purchase. The event costs $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by phone.
click to enlarge
Foodstock plans to bring more than 55 food trucks to the West Valley.
Visit Phoenix
Foodstock 2023
Saturday, April 15
Peoria Sports Complex
16101 North 83rd Avenue, Peoria
623-773-8700
More than 55 food trucks will be parked at Peoria Sports Complex for Foodstock 2023. The festival costs $5 to enter and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Kids' entertainment includes face painting and bounce houses while adults can enjoy the full bar.

Flavor of Arizona Festival
Saturday, April 15
Boyce Thompson Arboretum
37615 East Arboretum Way, Superior
520-689-2723
Eat, sip, and shop your way through Arizona's best vendors at Boyce Thompson Arboretum's Flavor of Arizona Festival. Along with the food and drink, there will also be a cooking demonstration, home gardening, and more. Tickets include five tasting tokens, a tasting cup, admission to the arboretum, and free parking. It's $50 for members and $60 for non-members.
click to enlarge
It's olive oil galore at Queen Creek Olive Mill.
Queen Creek Olive Mill
Olive Blossom Festival
Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
480-888-9290
Queen Creek Olive Mill's annual Olive Blossom Festival takes place over two days and invites guests to enjoy live music, vendors, and the launch of a limited-edition, late-harvest extra virgin olive oil. It's personally handcrafted by the mill's olive oil sommelier, and it's in partnership with the Corning Olive Oil company. Stop by from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
click to enlarge
Learn about the characteristics of a group of varietals during this class at Peacock Wine Bar.
Allison Trebacz
Side by Side Secret Sips
Wednesday, April 19
Peacock Wine Bar
525 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert, #108
480-590-1586
Taste six different types of wine and try to distinguish between them during this class at Peacock Wine Bar from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Certified Sommelier Donna Hoffmann will lead a discussion and the event costs $44.89 per person.
click to enlarge
Chico Malo is participating in the Urban Wine Walk and will be serving its signature elote.
Patricia Escarcega
Urban Wine Walk
Saturday, April 22
CityScape
1 East Washington Street
602-772-3900
It's hard to believe it but, downtown Phoenix's Urban Wine Walk is turning 11 years old. The self-guided wine tasting tour starts at CityScape and extends to more than 25 restaurants and bars. Each location will offer $5 wine samples, including a snack. The first 300 people to start at CityScape will get a commemorative wine glass.
Julie Levin is a writer, digital specialist, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her fiancé. They're working on visiting every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

